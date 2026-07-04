Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka condemned the BRS for 'false propaganda' against Singareni Collieries, asserting the company belongs to the state. He questioned their failure to secure coal blocks and announced an inquiry.

Dy CM Condemns BRS 'Propaganda' on Singareni

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday condemned what he described as the false propaganda being spread by opposition leaders against Singareni Collieries, asserting that the enterprise and its resources belong to the people of the state.

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Addressing the media, Bhatti Vikramarka questioned the opposition's track record during their ten years in power. "During your ten years in power, did you secure even a single new coal block for Singareni? Did you at least obtain new mining blocks to replace those that had been exhausted and closed?" he asked.

He further criticised the previous BRS government, stating that while it significantly expanded the Bhadradri and Yadadri Thermal Power Projects, it failed to secure the coal mines required to supply them. He questioned why the government did not participate in the Centre's coal block auctions to acquire mines for Singareni, noting that had they done so, the royalty revenue would have belonged to Telangana.

BRS Accused of Intentionally Weakening Singareni

The Deputy CM questioned whether the previous government intended to create an artificial coal shortage and push thermal power projects into crisis. He added that the people had already taught the BRS a lesson for prioritising political gains over the state's interests.

Dismissing the BRS allegation that 40 lakh tonnes of coal had disappeared from Singareni, Bhatti Vikramarka called it "completely baseless." He accused the opposition of attempting to damage the reputation of Singareni and undermine the dignity of its workers. He asserted that there is no scope for irregularities as the company uses an advanced geo-fencing security system to safeguard its operations. Bhatti alleged that it was the BRS government itself that prevented Singareni from acquiring coal blocks such as Koyagudem and Sattupalli-3, which were instead handed over to private companies. He questioned why the Sattupalli-3 coal block, containing nearly 65 million tonnes of coal reserves, was allotted to private entities. According to him, the BRS government intended to weaken Singareni financially and force the purchase of coal from private suppliers.

Comprehensive Inquiry Ordered

In response to the allegations, the Deputy CM announced a comprehensive inquiry. "Singareni is like our own child. The livelihoods of 40,000 workers depend on it. Making baseless allegations against the company is harmful to Telangana itself. I have directed the Director of Vigilance of Singareni to conduct a thorough investigation. A detailed report will be submitted to the government, and we will place the facts before the people," he said.

Criticism Shifts to Student Welfare Issues

Shifting focus to student welfare, Bhatti Vikramarka criticised opposition leaders Harish Rao and K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) for allegedly spreading misinformation about welfare hostels. He questioned why, during their tenure, they failed to increase food expenses or cosmetic allowances for students despite increasing rates for irrigation projects.

He alleged that the previous government delayed payment of diet charges for six to nine months. Highlighting the measures taken by the present government, he stated that cosmetic allowances for students have been increased by 200%, and diet charges are now released regularly during the first week of every month. He added that quality uniforms, shoes, and textbooks are being supplied transparently through open tenders.

Opposition Leader's Assembly Absence Questioned

Bhatti advised the opposition to act responsibly and stop making "reckless allegations" against ministers. He questioned why KCR was unwilling to discuss the debts and financial irregularities of his government and criticised the Leader of the Opposition for his absence from the Legislative Assembly.

"Anyone can verify my attendance record as an opposition leader. I never missed even a single day of the Assembly. But how appropriate is it for someone to remain absent from the Assembly as Leader of the Opposition and then make irresponsible criticisms?" he said. He concluded by urging the opposition to stop playing politics based on lies, stating, "It is our responsibility to protect the assets of Telangana and the hard work of Singareni workers."

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