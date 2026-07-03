A total of 33.14 lakh enumeration forms have been distributed under Phase III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Delhi, covering 22.84 per cent of the national capital's electors, as per the Chief Electoral Officer.

A total of 33,14,116 (33.14 lakh) enumeration forms have been distributed under Phase III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Delhi, covering 22.84 per cent of the national capital's 14.51 crore electors, according to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.

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The cumulative status report, issued at 8:00 PM on July 3, said 1,02,308 (1.02 lakh) enumeration forms had been digitised, accounting for 0.71 per cent of the total electors.

District-wise Form Distribution Status

North district recorded the highest distribution of enumeration forms at 31.36 per cent, followed by New Delhi at 31.41 per cent and North West at 29.84 per cent.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi, in New Delhi, home to 1,54,192 (1.54 lakh) electors, 48,429 forms have been distributed, accounting for 31.41 per cent, while 839 forms have been digitised (0.54 per cent).

In Old Delhi, which has 5,96,699 (5.96 lakh) electors, 1,54,207 (1.54 lakh) forms have been distributed (25.84 per cent), and 2,316 forms have been digitised (0.39 per cent).

The report said Central district, with 6,97,733 (6.97 lakh) electors, has distributed 1,34,138 (1.34 lakh) forms (19.22 per cent) and digitised 2,659 forms (0.38 per cent).

In Central North, which has 8,15,928 (8.16 lakh) electors, 1,85,211 (1.85 lakh) forms have been distributed (22.70 per cent), while 8,207 forms have been digitised (1.01 per cent).

The North district, with 9,73,957 (9.73 lakh) electors, has distributed 3,05,464 (3.05 lakh) forms, representing 31.36 per cent of its electorate, while 6,759 forms have been digitised (0.69 per cent).

The report said North West, with 12,77,126 (12.77 lakh) electors, has distributed 3,81,072 (3.81 lakh) forms (29.84 per cent) and digitised 7,460 forms (0.58 per cent).

In North East, which has 18,70,748 (18.7 lakh) electors, 4,53,878 (4.53 lakh) forms have been distributed (24.26 per cent), while 7,226 forms have been digitised (0.39 per cent).

In Outer North, which has 8,32,510 (8.32 lakh) electors, 1,96,113 (1.96 lakh) forms have been distributed (23.56 per cent) and 12,325 forms have been digitised (1.48 per cent).

South East district, with 15,57,289 (15.57 lakh) electors, has distributed 2,96,068 (2.96 lakh) enumeration forms, covering 19.01 per cent of its electorate, while 7,069 forms have been digitised (0.45 per cent).

South West district, with 13,29,749 (13.29 lakh) electors, has distributed 2,88,628 (2.88 lakh) forms (21.71 per cent) and digitised 18,222 forms (1.37 per cent).

According to the report, East district, with 16,03,359 (16.03 lakh) electors, has distributed 2,94,572 forms (18.37 per cent) and digitised 5,545 forms (0.35 per cent).

In South, which has 13,45,000 (13.45 lakh) electors, 2,79,090 (2.79 lakh) forms have been distributed (20.75 per cent), and 8,953 forms have been digitised (0.67 per cent).

The West district, with 14,56,008 (14.56 lakh) electors, has distributed 2,97,246 (2.97 lakh) forms (20.42 per cent) and digitised 14,728 forms, accounting for 1.01 per cent, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi said.

The report pertains to Phase III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the enumeration phase scheduled from June 30 to July 29. (ANI)