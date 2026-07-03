Gujarat ATS arrested 8 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) associates from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh for setting up a terror network. They received funds from Pakistan and were translating radical material into Gujarati to spread JeM's ideology.

Eight accused associated with the proscribed terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were arrested from various districts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) said.

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According to the Gujarat ATS, the accused were actively working on behalf of Jaish-e-Mohammed to set up an active network in the state of Gujarat to further its terror activities. A case has been registered against all 8 accused under sections 13, 17, 18, 38, 39 of UAPA and sections 148, 61 of BNS. The arrested individuals have been sent to a 14-day Police remand.

Investigation and Apprehension

The accused have been identified as Ahmed Abdul Ghaziwala, Ibrahim Mohammad Hussain Ghagha, Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala, Zakaria Durrani, Mufti Faujaan Ismail Dauwa, Mohammad Amin Shera, Mohammad Abdul Rahman Saudi, and Bilal Mohammad Amar Ghagha. Gujarat ATS DIG, Sunil Joshi, said, "Recently, Dy SP Harsh Upadhyay of the Gujarat ATS received information that individuals from the Banaskantha-Patan region were linked to the Pakistan-based organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed; they were propagating its ideology and establishing an active network--forming a small group. This information was shared, and a team was constituted. They verified the input and, after further investigation, successfully identified the individuals involved in these activities."

The DIG further stated that teams were organised to apprehend the suspects with assistance from the SOG teams and district police of Banaskantha, Navsari, and Patan. "The accused are Ahmed Abdul Ghaziwala, Ibrahim Mohammad Hussain Ghagha, Mudassir Abdullah Ghaziwala, Zakaria Durrani, Mufti Faujaan Ismail Dauwa, Mohammad Amin Shera, Mohammad Abdul Rahman Saudi, Bilal Mohammad Amar Ghagha. All of them were detained from various locations," Joshi said.

Evidence and Radicalization Efforts

Providing details on the evidence recovered, the DIG said, "Upon examination, evidence found on their phones confirmed their links to Jaish-e-Mohammed. They had even written letters in the name of Masood Azhar to demonstrate their allegiance to the group. They translated radical material--including books authored by Masood Azhar--into Gujarati to facilitate its widespread dissemination within Gujarat."

Pakistan Link and Financial Trail

The investigation also revealed financial links to the Pakistan-based terror group. "They were given ₹3 lakh by Jaish-e-Mohammed and assigned the task of purchasing a four-wheeler. They were also instructed to secure a hideout--specifically, to safely rent a small house. We have obtained tele-identifiers for an individual named Abdullah--based in Pakistan--who was in contact with them. No weapons were recovered from their possession," the DIG added. (ANI)