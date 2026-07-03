Shimla's Met Centre issued an orange alert for Himachal Pradesh for July 6-7, warning of heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides. Authorities have advised against non-essential travel and urged caution near rivers and vulnerable mountain roads.

The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for July 6 and July 7, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the low hill, plain and mid-hill regions of Himachal Pradesh, with authorities cautioning against the heightened risk of flash floods, landslides, mudslides and waterlogging.

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Risks and Safety Advisories

According to the latest weather advisory, intense rainfall may trigger localised landslides, debris flows and flash floods in vulnerable areas. Slippery roads, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions are also expected, prompting disaster management authorities to urge residents and tourists to exercise extreme caution during the forecast period.

Authorities have advised people to avoid all non-essential travel through landslide-prone stretches and vulnerable mountain roads. The advisory also warns against venturing near swollen rivers, streams, waterfalls and other low-lying water bodies, while swimming and boating have been strictly discouraged during periods of intense rainfall.

The State Disaster Management and meteorological authorities have appealed to the public to remain updated with official weather bulletins and follow instructions issued by local administrations to minimise risks.

Agricultural Advisories Issued

The weather warning has also prompted agricultural advisories across the state. Agromet Field Units have advised farmers to immediately suspend irrigation activities in view of the likelihood of heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Farmers have been urged to create or deepen field drainage channels to facilitate quick runoff of excess water, thereby preventing crop damage, root rot and nutrient loss.

Livestock owners have been directed to keep cattle inside covered and well-ventilated shelters instead of tying animals in open fields during thunderstorms and lightning activity.

Context: A Dry June

The forecast of widespread heavy rainfall follows an unusually dry June in Himachal Pradesh. According to the monthly climate summary issued by the Meteorological Centre, the state recorded only 64.9 mm of rainfall during June 2026 against the long-period average of 101.1 mm, resulting in a rainfall deficit of 36 per cent. The month ranked as the 44th driest June in Himachal Pradesh since rainfall records began in 1901.

District-wise data showed that Mandi received the highest rainfall during June at 115 mm, although it remained 33 per cent below its normal average. Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest rainfall at just 19.6 mm and registered the state's highest rainfall deficit of 59 per cent. Only Una, Shimla and Kinnaur recorded rainfall within the normal range during the month, while the remaining nine districts experienced deficient rainfall.

The monthly climate report also highlighted significant weather variability across the state. Isolated hailstorm events were reported from Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur and Mandi during June. Una experienced an isolated heatwave on June 11, while dense fog affected parts of Mandi district on June 13, underscoring the state's highly variable weather conditions ahead of the active monsoon phase.

With monsoon activity expected to intensify over the coming days, authorities have urged residents, tourists and farmers to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and strictly adhere to weather advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department and district administrations. (ANI)