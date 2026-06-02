BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy slammed AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's remarks, saying the state needs no lectures from outsiders. Kalyan had questioned who could stop his entry, asking, "Is Telangana your father's place?"

BRS Slams 'Outsider' Pawan Kalyan

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Tuesday hit out at Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan over his recent remarks regarding Telangana, asserting that the state does not require "guidance or lectures" from outsiders. Speaking to ANI, the BRS leader suggested that the Deputy CM was unable to come to terms with the progress made by Telangana. "I think you still are not digesting that Telangana is growing and its people are flourishing. Being Telanganites, we don't need anybody's guidance or lectures to develop our own state, a state formed by a great agitation led by KCR," Sridhar Reddy said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Defending the performance of the previous BRS government under K. Chandrashekar Rao, Reddy claimed that the state had reached the top tier of development in the country. "In the 10 years of KCR's rule, the state has developed a lot, becoming number one in many aspects, and we don't need any lecture. It's better for him to focus on his job," he added.

Addressing the cosmopolitan nature of the state capital, the BRS leader noted that while Hyderabad remains open to everyone for economic activities, the sentiments of the local people must be respected. "Anybody can come to Hyderabad to do business or work, but hurting the sentiments of the Telangana people is not good. For anyone's sake, all leaders must maintain decorum and restraint while addressing such sensitive issues," he said.

Pawan Kalyan's Scathing Attack

Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan launched a scathing attack on certain political leaders in Telangana, questioning their authority to restrict his entry into Hyderabad and asserting that the city does not belong to any specific individual. Addressing a press conference, the Deputy CM reacted sharply to threats allegedly made by some local politicians. "A few leaders are saying how I will enter Hyderabad. Is Telangana your father's place? Who are you to threaten me?" Pawan Kalyan asked.

On State Bifurcation

Reflecting on the history of the region's bifurcation, Kalyan expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the state was divided in 2014, suggesting that the process lacked the necessary respect for both sides. "Our grievance is that the state division was not done with dignity and Telangana state was not given properly," he remarked.

On Janasena's Equation with BJP

The Janasena chief also spoke at length about the political landscape in Telangana and his party's equation with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He praised the BJP's organisational strength in the state, noting that they are self-sufficient. "The BJP is the most deep-rooted party in Telangana. BJP does not need Janasena's support in Telangana as it is a deep-rooted party, the cadre is very committed... They are the least dependent on Janasena," Kalyan said.

(ANI)