A 40-year-old widow was allegedly burnt alive by her own son in Telangana’s Medak district after he suspected her of practising black magic, police said.

A 40-year-old widow was allegedly burnt alive by her own son in Telangana’s Medak district after he suspected her of practising black magic, police said. The accused, identified as 21-year-old Karre Durgesh, is absconding, and police have launched a manhunt to track him down.

The victim, Karre Sayamma, worked as an agricultural labourer and lived alone in Ellupet village under Tekmal mandal. She died on the spot after suffering severe burn injuries in the alleged attack.

Durgesh had repeatedly accused his mother of performing occult rituals and blamed her for the deaths of villagers that had occurred decades ago. However, the allegations found no support during the police inquiry, with villagers denying any knowledge of her involvement in such activities.

‘No proof of occult practices’

There is no evidence of occult practices in our investigation. We spoke to several villagers, but none of them said she was involved in such activities, said Alladurg circle inspector M Renuka.

Police said Durgesh had returned to his native village around 10 days ago from Hyderabad, where he worked as an autorickshaw driver. Investigators suspect that he had been behaving erratically and was addicted to alcohol.

According to the preliminary investigation, Durgesh allegedly used diesel from his autorickshaw to set his mother on fire. Sayamma, who earned her livelihood through agricultural labour, was unable to survive the severe burn injuries.

After receiving information about the incident, Circle Inspector Renuka and Tekmal Sub-Inspector Aravind rushed to the village and launched an investigation. A murder case has been registered against Durgesh, and special police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest him.