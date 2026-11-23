Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed BJP workers in Haridwar, urging unity and organizational strength to secure a third term in Uttarakhand with a target of winning over 60 seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

Rajnath Singh Urges Unity As BJP Eyes Third Term In Uttarakhand Win

During the extended State Working Committee meeting held in Haridwar, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged party workers to place the organisation above all else and enter the electoral fray united. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State President Mahendra Bhatt called upon party workers to achieve the target of winning more than 60 seats to form a BJP government for the third consecutive term in Uttarakhand. The meeting emphasised making the development works of the double-engine government the core foundation of the election campaign while expanding outreach to all sections of society.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed party workers on the occasion; he delivered a nine-point message and said that the BJP’s strength lies in its organisation, not the government. He said every party worker should feel connected to the leadership. Calling upon party workers to remain connected with the public, the Defence Minister said, “In the event of any accident or crisis, our workers should be the first responders. We must also remain proactive in Smavad. You should use social media to gather feedback. Even I have now understood the importance of social media.”

Targeting the Congress, Rajnath Singh said, “The opposition will try to provoke us. They make all kinds of outrageous remarks about our Prime Minister, but our values and culture are different from theirs. Do not make personal attacks against anyone. Always focus on issue-based politics. Bring young people into the party and form teams of youth in every Assembly constituency.”

Rajnath Singh urged party workers to counter the opposition’s false claims and misinformation with facts. He said, “Refute the opposition’s falsehoods and misleading narratives with facts. When Congress leaders spread misinformation about EVMs, show them the Supreme Court’s order. When they claim that democracy is weakening, ask them who imposed the Emergency.”

Appealing to party workers to highlight the achievements of the Modi-led government at the Centre, Rajnath Singh said, “Make every party worker a carrier of the Modi mission. The story of the past 12-and-a-half years is a story of public service. We must take this story to every household and explain how the lives of ordinary people have changed. Today, major global institutions are praising India. Even US President Donald Trump has said that India is the fastest-growing country. We have lifted 490 million people out of poverty.”

Rajnath Singh also appealed to party workers to maintain discipline and unity within the organisation. He said, “You cannot maintain discipline in the party while trying to achieve something through unethical means. Our party is different from others because we are disciplined workers. You may endure hardships, but never allow unity to break. Do not let minor issues create resentment among yourselves.”

Referring to PM Narendra Modi's words, the Defence Minister said, “The Prime Minister had declared, ‘Sugandha Mujhe is Mitti Ki, Mai Desh Nahi Jhukne Dunga.’ This resolve has already been put to the test in Uri and Pulwama. Our armed forces have crushed the terrorists. The BJP will never compromise on national interest or public welfare, whether it remains in power or not.”

Concluding his remarks, Rajnath Singh said that, “The BJP government in Uttarakhand stands firm like the Himalayas and flows uninterrupted like the Ganga. Just as no one can shake the Himalayas, no one can stop the flow of the Ganga. We will win again and continue working for Uttarakhand. But to achieve this, we must make a Bhagirath effort.”