Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla hit back at BJP criticism against Rahul Gandhi, challenging PM Modi to a debate. Concurrently, Sachin Pilot criticized the potential BJP-SAD alliance, citing opportunism ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls.

Congress MP Aujla Slams BJP Criticisms While Challenging PM to Debate

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin over his remarks against Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress did not need any advice from him. He also challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in a live debate and respond to the issues raised by the Congress leader.

Speaking to ANI in Amritsar, Aujla said the Congress, being an old political party, was well aware of what was good for the country and did not require advice from the BJP. "I would like to tell Nitin Nabin that the Congress party is twice as old as you are. The Congress party itself knows very well what is good for the country and what is not; we do not need any advice from you. Rahul Gandhi is a popular leader across the entire nation. He focuses his politics on substantive issues," Aujla said.

He further alleged that the BJP was avoiding answering the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi and instead resorting to remarks against him. "You have no answers—that is why you resort to such talk. Instead, provide responses to the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi. Do so in Parliament, or challenge your Prime Minister to a live debate—ask him to participate and provide answers there," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary and Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot on Monday criticised the reported possibility of a renewed alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab, calling it "pure opportunism" and questioning what had changed since the two parties parted ways.

Pilot also raised concerns over the voter list and the voting process, saying several complaints had emerged since Gyanesh Kumar became the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), warranting an impartial investigation. "Ever since Gyanesh Kumar became a CEC, numerous complaints have emerged regarding the voter list and the voting process itself, which necessitate an impartial investigation. We have filed a petition in the Supreme Court, and the court will now deliver its verdict. The disagreements expressed by the other Election Commissioners concerning the voter list and 'Form 6' are significant issues. The Election Commission, not the government, must provide a clarification on these matters," he said.

Commenting on the political developments since the 2024 elections, Pilot said the Congress and the INDIA alliance had performed remarkably well, while claiming that the present NDA government lacked an absolute majority and depended on two allies. "People across the country have realised that the BJP's downfall is inevitable. This is why they are breaking apart various political parties," he said.

Referring to the political developments in Punjab, Pilot said seven AAP MPs had moved to the NDA and two AAP MLAs had joined the BJP, questioning how the public could trust a party whose own elected representatives were leaving it. "If the AAP's own MPs and MLAs lack faith in their own party, how can the public be expected to trust it?" he asked.

Pilot further claimed that the BJP's standing was set to decline nationwide and cited the recent Panchayat elections in Rajasthan, saying the electorate had voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Congress. He also questioned the BJP's reported efforts to reconnect with the Akali Dal, asking what compulsion had prompted the move. He reiterated that the Congress was aiming for a clear majority to form the government in Punjab.

Further, Punjab Congress Vice President Dr Raj Kumar Verka said Pilot's visit to different streets and villages across the state was aimed at understanding the difficulties faced by party workers and the public. Verka said Pilot was examining local issues and gathering information about concerns such as the drug situation, corruption and law and order in Punjab. "People are talking about how the drug situation in Punjab has gone from bad to worse; they are discussing corruption and the state of law and order. Sachin Pilot is also gathering information from those who have been forced to pay extortion money, or who have received threatening letters or phone calls," Verka said. He added that the Congress would incorporate these concerns into its election manifesto, which would reflect the hardships and sentiments of the people. "I believe it will be (announced) by December," Verka said.

The remarks come ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with political parties gearing up for the electoral contest in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared 71 candidates for the 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.