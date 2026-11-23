Congress MP Manish Tewari asserts India's intrinsic strength following its third-place Asia Power Index 2026 ranking. He also urged Chandigarh voters to prioritize local civic issues over national politics in upcoming municipal polls.

Manish Tewari Addresses India's Global Standing and Local Civic Issues

Chandigarh [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday said India did not need external endorsement to establish its standing as a major global power, responding to the country's third-place ranking in the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026. Speaking to ANI, Tewari described the Australian think tank as a respected institution and said he would peruse its report, while emphasising that India's standing in the world dates back to 1947.

"Lowy Institute is a respected think tank in Australia. They have come out with a report. Obviously, I have not read the report. They do have a technology index, a major power index. India has had its own standing in the world going back to 1947. We have always been a major power. We do not really need anybody's endorsement to know our intrinsic strengths. Suffice to say that think tanks keep coming out with reports from time to time. Lowy Institute is a respected institute, and I will definitely peruse that report,” he said.

According to the Lowy Institute's Asia Power Index 2026, India has consolidated its position as Asia's third-most powerful country, with its overall power score rising to 40.5 points, despite a decline in its relative economic capability. The report said India became more influential in the region during the year, supported by improvements in diplomatic standing, defence engagement, cultural reach and future resources.

The United States and China retained the first and second positions, respectively. India's economic capability score declined slightly to 26.4 points, although it retained third place in the category. The report attributed the decline partly to a weakening rupee and a change in the International Monetary Fund's methodology for measuring economies. A nearly USD 20 billion decline in outbound investment also weighed on its performance. Despite the economic setback, India's future resources score increased to 56.2 points, reflecting an improved economic forecast and the opportunities ahead.

"While its economy and diplomacy showed mixed results in 2026, India grew more influential in Asia," the report said.

Further, Manish Tewari said the upcoming municipal corporation election in Chandigarh should be contested on local issues rather than national or state-level concerns, responding to BJP National President Nitin Nabin's visit to the city. He urged voters to elect candidates who could effectively address civic issues, including road construction, sewerage, street lights, parks and tree pruning, stressing that neither Nabin nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi was contesting the municipal election.

"Nitin Nabin is not running to be a municipal councillor; neither are Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, or any other BJP leader. This is not a Lok Sabha election. This is not a state assembly election. This is a municipal corporation election. The primary function of a municipal corporation is to oversee the city—ensuring that the sewerage system is clean, roads are properly constructed, trees are pruned, and essential amenities like parks are well-maintained,” he asserted.

“This is an election centered on local issues. Neither Narendra Modi nor Nitin Nabin is a candidate in this election. It is an election about local concerns. It should be contested on local issues, and I urge the people of Chandigarh to elect the candidate who can best look after the city’s fundamental infrastructure—internal sector roads, parks, street lights, the sewerage system, and the pruning of trees. This is not an election about national or state-level issues. It is a municipal corporation election, and people should choose the candidate best equipped to handle the responsibilities of the corporation,” Tewari said. (ANI)