KTR's advocate, Jakkula Laxman, has denied reports that an ACB Court ordered the seizure of his passport in the Formula-E case. He stated the reports are factually incorrect and the ACB has only filed an application for the passport's production.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao's advocate Jakkula Laxman on Tuesday rejected reports that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court had directed the Passport Authority to seize KTR's passport in connection with the Formula-E case, calling the reports "factually incorrect".

'No Seizure Order Passed'

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Laxman said that "Some newspapers today published incorrect news stating that the ACB Court has directed the Passport Authority to seize KTR's passport. This is factually incorrect and appears to be a misrepresentation of the court proceedings.”

He said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had only filed an application before the court seeking production of KTR's passport and that, to his knowledge, no order directing the Passport Authority to seize the passport had been passed. "The ACB officers have only filed an application before the Court seeking production of KTR's passport. No order directing the Passport Authority to seize the passport has been passed, to our knowledge," he said.

Legal Team Awaits Notice

Laxman said the legal team had not yet received any notice from the ACB regarding the application and would file a response after receiving it. "We have not yet received any notice from the ACB on the said application. After receiving the notice, we will file an appropriate counter and place our objections before the Court. The matter can then be heard by the Hon'ble Court," he said.

Examining Grounds for Application

He said the legal team would examine the grounds and circumstances under which the ACB had filed the application, particularly in view of KTR's cooperation with the investigation in the Formula-E case. "We will examine on what legal grounds and under what circumstances the ACB has filed the application, particularly when KTR has been cooperating with the investigation in the Formula-E case," Laxman said.

He added that the legal team would examine the application and court records before deciding on further legal steps. "After examining the application and the court record, we will discuss the matter and take appropriate legal steps," he said. (ANI)