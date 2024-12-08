Ghaziabad HORROR! Four behead man to get skull for 'tantrik' ritual in bid to become 'crorepatis', arrested

In a shocking incident, four men were arrested for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man to use his skull for a tantric ritual they believed would help them become 'crorepatis'.

First Published Dec 8, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

In a shocking incident, four men were arrested for allegedly killing a 29-year-old man to use his skull for a tantric ritual they believed would help them become 'crorepatis'. The victim, Raju Kumar Sah, was found decapitated near a drain along the Loni-Bhopra road under Tila Mod police station's jurisdiction on June 22. An investigation eventually led to the arrests of two suspects, Vikas Gupta, an auto driver, and Dhananjaya Sehni, on August 15.

The investigation deepened when police arrested Vikas Parmatma (24), Narendra alias ND (32), and brothers Pawan Kumar (40) and Pankaj (33) on Saturday. According to officials, the brothers, who claimed to be occult practitioners, had convinced the others that performing a dark ritual with a human skull could make them crorepatis, promising Rs 50-60 crore.

Revealing disturbing details of the crime, DCP (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil said, "Parmatma told interrogators that he met ND, who worked as a lift operator at GTB Hospital in Delhi, a month before the murder in May. ND introduced Parmatma to the occult practitioners, who convinced him of their powers. On June 21 night, Parmatma and his friends, Vikas Gupta and Dhananjaya, killed Sah."

The trio selected Raju Kumar Sah, a native of Motihari, Bihar, as their target. Orphaned 15 years ago, Sah worked at an eatery near Kamla Market in Delhi and was perceived as someone with no close connections.

On the fateful night of June 21, Parmatma lured Sah to his rented home in Tahirpur, Delhi, under the pretext of drinks and drugs. Parmatma, Gupta, and Sehni strangled Sah, hanged him from a ceiling fan, and later transported his body to Tila Mod. There, Parmatma beheaded Sah, retaining the skull while discarding the rest of the body.

Officials disclosed that Parmatma skinned and cleaned the skull before handing it over to ND, who delivered it to the occult practitioners. However, the plan unraveled when Gupta and Sehni were arrested in August, prompting the practitioners to hide the skull in a drain near Majlis Park metro station out of fear.

All four accused now face charges of murder, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Tila Mod police station.

