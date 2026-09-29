The Delhi government has announced a comprehensive Winter Action Plan 2026-27 to tackle air pollution, focusing on stricter vehicle curbs like 'No PUCC, No Fuel,' construction bans, work from home mandates, and promoting public transport.

The Delhi government has announced a comprehensive Winter Action Plan 2026-27 to tackle air pollution, with a focus on stricter enforcement, curbs on vehicles and construction activities, and greater public participation. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Centre and Delhi government are working together to address pollution across Delhi-NCR. The plan follows a “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approach, involving agencies including the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), local bodies, Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Vehicle and Fuel Restrictions

Under the plan, the “No PUCC, No Fuel” campaign will be intensified from October 1 at all 500 petrol pumps equipped with ANPR systems. Vehicles without a valid PUCC and those that have reached the end of their prescribed lifespan will not be provided fuel. From November 1, entry of petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI standards will also be prohibited, with CNG and electric vehicles exempted.

Construction Curbs and Office Mandates

Construction-related restrictions will be introduced in phases. From November 1 to January 31, dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities will be prohibited, while a complete ban on construction and demolition activities will be imposed from December 10 to January 20. The government has also made 100% CCTV coverage mandatory at construction sites. To reduce traffic and vehicular emissions, government and private offices will implement 50% work from home, or two WFH days per week, from November 1. MCD offices will operate from 8:30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will function from 10 am to 6:30 pm. Parking charges at authorised parking sites will also be doubled, except at Metro parking facilities.

Public Transport Push

The government is also pushing public transport as part of the winter strategy. Delhi currently has 6,840 buses, including 5,088 electric buses, and has set a target of taking daily Metro ridership to 72 lakh and DTC ridership to 42 lakh. A campaign to promote the Delhi Metro Sarathi App will also be held from October 1 to 10 to improve last-mile connectivity.

Tackling Road Dust and Traffic Congestion

On road dust, the government has set a target of redeveloping around 3,000 km of roads, with work on 1,193 km already completed. Deep cleaning, mechanised sweeping, water sprinkling, improved footpaths and greening of vacant land will also be intensified. Weekly inspections will be carried out at 37 identified air-quality and traffic hotspots by MPs, MLAs, councillors and nodal officers. The government is also targeting 15 major road stretches for signal-free and congestion-free movement, with eight already completed.

Industrial and Other Pollution Control Measures

The plan also includes a Zero Burning campaign, heating arrangements for security guards and increased mechanised road cleaning. The number of mechanical road sweeping machines has been raised to 98, operating in two shifts. On industrial pollution, the government said 2,283 polluting units have been sealed or shut down after 11,271 units were surveyed.

Enforcement, Technology, and Citizen Participation

The government will also continue efforts to promote vehicle scrappage and electric mobility through incentives under the Parivartan Yojana and EV Policy 2026. An AI-enabled Command and Control Centre will become fully operational from October 1, supported by 334 enforcement teams working in two shifts. Citizens will be able to report pollution-related complaints through the Green Delhi App and submit suggestions through a dedicated portal. Calling public participation the “biggest strength” of the clean-air campaign, CM Rekha Gupta urged Delhi residents to become “Clean-Air Partners” by using public transport, carpooling, avoiding waste burning, keeping vehicles compliant with PUCC rules, controlling dust, segregating waste and protecting green areas.