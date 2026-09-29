A fire broke out at a Bank of India office in Pune. In separate incidents, two fires were reported in Delhi, one at a factory in Harsh Vihar and another in a building in Model Town. No injuries or casualties were reported in any of the incidents.

A fire broke out at a Bank of India office on the sixth floor of a building on Laxmi Road in Pune city on Tuesday. Seven fire tenders reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Cooling operations are underway. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Multiple Fire Incidents in Delhi

Meanwhile in a separate incident in the capital, a massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Harsh Vihar area on Sunday morning, fire officials said. According to Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Deepak Hooda, the fire department received information regarding the incident at 11:30 am, following which eight fire tenders were immediately deployed to the spot.

The fire was subsequently extinguished, and no injuries were reported in the incident, Hooda added. pital of the country, "Call received around 11:30, 8 fire tenders came and we started firefighting operations. The fire has been extinguished, and no injuries were reported,"

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Delhi, a fire broke out on the second floor of a building in the Model Town area of Delhi on September 25, prompting the deployment of 25 fire tenders to the spot. Following the incident, people from nearby buildings were also evacuated as a precautionary measure, while cooling operations are underway at the site.

The Delhi Police said the fire has been brought under control and no one was trapped inside the building. Everyone has been safely evacuated. (ANI)