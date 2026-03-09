The Election Commission of India reviewed poll preparedness for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata. It asserted a 'zero tolerance' policy on violence and intimidation after political parties raised concerns and demanded CAPF deployment.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal and asserted that there will be "zero tolerance" towards violence and intimidation of voters or election staff.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

ECI Meets Political Parties

As per the press note, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a detailed review meeting in Kolkata with representatives of recognised national and state political parties as well as senior administrative and police officials.

During the interaction, representatives from parties including the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, National People's Party, All India Forward Bloc and All India Trinamool Congress shared their suggestions with the Commission.

Parties Urge for Heightened Security

Most political parties appreciated the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and expressed faith in the Commission, the press note said. However, they also urged the ECI to take strict measures to ensure that voters are not subjected to aggression or intimidation during the elections.

The parties further called for adequate security arrangements, including large-scale deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), citing concerns over possible use of crude bombs, illegal firearms, money power and muscle power during the polls. They also suggested that the elections be conducted in one or two phases.

Commission Assures Free and Fair Polls

Addressing the concerns, Kumar assured political parties that elections in India are conducted as per the law and the Commission will leave no stone unturned in ensuring free, fair and transparent polls in West Bengal. He reiterated that the ECI will maintain zero tolerance towards any form of violence or intimidation.

The Chief Election Commissioner also said the Special Intensive Revision exercise is being carried out in a transparent manner to ensure that no eligible voter is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral rolls. Forms 6, 7 and 8 can still be submitted for additions, deletions or corrections.

Review with Enforcement and District Officials

Later, the Commission held a detailed review with enforcement agencies, divisional commissioners, district election officers and senior police officials on election planning, EVM management, logistics, training of election staff and law and order preparedness.

The Commission directed enforcement agencies to act impartially and clamp down on any inducement-related activities, while district officials were instructed to ensure that assured minimum facilities such as ramps, wheelchairs and drinking water are available at all polling stations. (ANI)