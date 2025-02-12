Telangana: Cops bust human trafficking racket in Kachiguda; rescue 2-month-old baby boy

Kachiguda Police have busted a human trafficking racket and rescued a two-month-old baby boy who was kidnapped from a shopping complex.

Telangana: Cops bust human trafficking racket in Kachiguda; rescue 2-month-old baby boy anr
Hyderabad: Kachiguda Police has busted a human trafficking racket and rescued a two-month-old baby boy who was abducted from a shopping complex on Tuesday. The police arrested the prime accused, Boga Narsing Raj, within five hours and recovered the baby from the residence of a woman who had allegedly purchased the child.

According to officials, the incident took place at D-Mart, Kachiguda on February 10, where the accused took the complainant and her baby for shopping. While the mother was selecting clothes, she handed over the child to the accused, who then fled the spot in a hired auto.

Upon receiving the complaint, two special teams were formed, led by SI D Subhash and P Ravi Kumar, who tracked the accused using CCTV footage.

The police identified and apprehended the prime accused Boga Narsing Raj at Gowliguda, Hyderabad, and rescued the baby from the house of Sandhya Rani, who had allegedly purchased the child. The baby was safely handed over to his biological mother, Shervatti Varalaxmi. Kachiguda Police registered a case under section 137(2), 80 & 81 of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Delhi police busts child trafficking racket, rescues two infants, 4 including three women arrested

According to the police, two accused have been arrested, Boga Narsing Raj, 46, an X-ray Technician at Nikhil Hospital, and Raghavender, 48, a Government Employee. The third accused, N. Umavathi, 55, is currently absconding.

Police investigations revealed that Boga Narsing Raj had prior involvement in criminal activities. He allegedly lured childless couples by offering to arrange babies for illegal adoption.

Officials stated that Sandhya Rani expressed interest in adopting a child, after which Raghavender introduced her to Boga Narsing Raj.

A deal was struck for Rs 1,50,000, with an advance payment of Rs 1,00,000. Raj then targeted the complainant, convincing her to visit D-Mart, where he abducted the baby and handed him over to Sandhya Rani in exchange for Rs 30,000.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway to apprehend the absconding accused.

Kerala: Dumbbells hung on private parts, injuries inflicted with compass; 5 students detained for ragging

