BRS leader KT Rama Rao alleged that the Telangana Congress government has lost public confidence by failing to fulfil promises to women, farmers, and youth. He accused the government of corruption and criticised CM Revanth Reddy's governance.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana had completely lost the confidence of the people and would be remembered in history as a government that invited massive public resentment even before completing half of its term.

Addressing a meeting of party leaders, Hyderabad MLAs, MLCs, public representatives, and senior leaders, KTR alleged that the Congress had transformed itself into a deceitful government by failing to implement its pre-election promises and betraying every section of society. He claimed that the government's failure to fulfil its commitments had led to growing opposition from all sections of the people.

According to a release, KTR alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil a single promise made to women, farmers, students and unemployed youth. Instead of focusing on public welfare, it had turned corruption, scams, irregularities and administrative excesses into its daily agenda. He also criticised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy claimed that his words, governance and policies had become a burden on the people. The BRS leader further alleged that even the Chief Minister's own internal survey reflected severe public dissatisfaction with the Congress government.

KTR on Agrarian Crisis

Claiming that the Congress government's days were numbered, KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy had resorted to making reckless statements out of frustration. Referring to the agrarian situation, KTR alleged that while farmers were pleading for irrigation water, the Chief Minister responded by remarking that blood would have to be shed. He claimed that at a time when Telangana's agriculture sector was reeling under drought-like conditions and severe distress, such remarks had angered people across the state.

KTR further alleged that the Congress government had pushed farmers to a stage where they were saying, "Take our blood if you want, but give water to our fields."

Allegations of Deceiving Youth

KTR also alleged that the Congress government had deceived youth and unemployed people in the name of its Youth Declaration, claiming that students and unemployed youth continued to expose the government's failure to honour those promises.

BRS Announces 'Yuva Sangrama Sabha'

He said the BRS had been organising a series of public meetings across the state to highlight what it described as the Congress government's failure to implement its pre-election declarations. Following the Warangal Farmers' Meeting, the party will hold a Yuva Sangrama Sabha with youth and students at Saroor Nagar Stadium on July 18, he announced.

Ahead of the event, KTR reviewed preparations with Hyderabad city BRS MLAs, public representatives and senior party leaders at the residence of LB Nagar MLA Sudhir Reddy. According to the party, the meeting discussed organisational and logistical arrangements for the youth convention.

KTR also cautioned party leaders that the Congress might attempt to create obstacles for the event and advised them to remain prepared to counter any such attempts effectively. Party leaders informed him that large numbers of youth from Hyderabad and neighbouring Assembly constituencies were expected to participate in the convention. The meeting held extensive discussions on all logistical and organisational arrangements to ensure the grand success of the Yuva Sangrama Sabha. (ANI)