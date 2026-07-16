Lakhs of devotees thronged Puri for the 149th annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath amid extensive security. The festival saw two devotee deaths and 53 medical cases. Celebrations were also held with fervor across several Indian states and in Bangladesh.

Lakhs of devotees thronged the holy city of Puri on Thursday as the world-famous annual 149th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra commenced amid elaborate security arrangements, while celebrations were held with equal fervour across several Indian states and in Bangladesh. The three majestic chariots, 'Nandighosha' of Lord Jagannath, 'Taladhwaja' of Lord Balabhadra and 'Darpadalana' of Goddess Subhadra, were placed at the Singhadwara (Lion's Gate) of the Jagannath Temple before the ceremonial procession began. The annual festival drew devotees from across India and abroad, with authorities deploying an extensive security network to manage the massive crowds.

Elaborate Security and Medical Measures

Ahead of the procession, Cuttack Central Range Police Inspector General (IGP) Satyajit Naik outlined the elaborate security arrangements put in place for the event. "Lakhs of devotees have gathered in Puri. For this, we have prepared a police arrangement, and it includes plans from traffic management to the control room. We have set up a control room where more than 470 cameras have been installed to monitor traffic and crowd movement. The VIP plan is also a part of our arrangement," he said.

Despite the extensive arrangements, several devotees were rescued on stretchers from the Singhadwara area as the crowd swelled during the Rath Yatra. Authorities said medical teams attended to 53 cases during the Rath Yatra as part of the emergency response measures. According to the official update, seven devotees were administered first aid, while 18 people reported fainting incidents. Other cases included five breathing-related problems, five fall injuries, four road traffic accidents, three convulsions, two cases each of abdominal pain, vomiting and headache, and one case each of high blood pressure, dehydration and chest pain. Medical teams remained deployed at multiple locations to provide prompt treatment to devotees throughout the festival.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, two devotees died in separate incidents during the course of Yatra festivities. In a statement, the CMO said, "During the course of the festival, seven persons felt unwell and were immediately evacuated by the deployed personnel and shifted to the hospital without delay. Among them, one male devotee aged above 60 years unfortunately succumbed, and the exact cause of death is being ascertained by the concerned authorities. Separately, in an unrelated incident, a male devotee aged above 35 years suffered a cardiac arrest and, despite immediate medical intervention, unfortunately passed away."

Dignitaries and Devotees Share Experiences

Meanwhile, among the early visitors to Puri was Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who offered prayers at the Jagannath Temple ahead of the Rath Yatra. Later, he, along with Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, visited the Govardhana Peeth and sought the blessings of Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.

Speaking on the spiritual significance of the Rath Yatra, Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhana Peetha, Swami Sri Nischalananda Saraswati, said, "It is a shower of love. A shower of meditation."

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, who attended the Rath Yatra with his mother, described the atmosphere in Puri as extraordinary. He said, "More than 2.5 million devotees from across the globe have gathered here. The streets, markets, and roads are packed with people eager to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath and touch His chariot. Despite the massive turnout, the arrangements are excellent. I, too, have come here as a devotee with my mother to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. As the Lord journeys to His aunt's home today, I prayed that Lord Jagannath fulfils Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat. I prayed for the strengthening of peace, harmony, and brotherhood across the world, and that my India continues to shine. It is truly remarkable to witness the Lord emerging on the chariot to grant darshan to everyone; the entire city is packed to capacity, the atmosphere is extraordinary."

BJP MP Sambit Patra also highlighted the historic significance of the festival and the participation of devotees from around the world. He said, "Today, you can witness the commencement of the grand Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, Mahaprabhu Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and the Sudarshan Chakra. This tradition has existed since time immemorial. Hundreds of thousands of devotees from every corner of the country and the world have arrived to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and participate in the Rath Yatra. Thanks to the grace of Lord Indra; with the gentle rain, the entire Rath Yatra is taking place amidst truly pleasant weather."

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam, who witnessed the Rath Yatra in Puri for the first time, expressed his emotions after offering prayers. He said, "I have sung for this numerous times in the past, but I am having darshan for the first time. What I see here will stay with me for a lifetime. I really like the management here."

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati also visited the Jagannath Temple to witness the Rath Yatra and interacted with Sonu Nigam. Meanwhile, artists, including Odissi dancers, gathered at the Singhadwara to perform before the commencement of the chariot procession, adding a vibrant cultural dimension to the celebrations.

Rath Yatra Celebrations Across India

Outside Odisha, Rath Yatra celebrations were organised with great enthusiasm across the country.

Gujarat and Delhi

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Director General of Police Gyanender Singh Malik attended the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, while Rajkot also witnessed the commencement of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in the Rath Yatra at Rohini Sector-24. Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu also participated in the Annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath at the Lord Jagannath Temple, Hauz Khas. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the annual Rath Yatra organised by Shri Jagannath Temple in Thyagraj Nagar, Delhi, and joined devotees in pulling the sacred chariot of Lord Jagannath.

Kolkata and Patna

In Kolkata, the 55th Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON began with the traditional 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual at the ISKCON Temple on Albert Road. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari performed the sacred ritual of sweeping the path before the chariot and later participated in pulling the sacred rope to mark the beginning of the procession. On the occasion, BJP West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya extended greetings to devotees and appealed for peaceful celebrations. He said, "Everyone is celebrating. Best wishes to all. Rath Yatras are taking place across West Bengal, without any disruptions, stone-pelting, firing, or brandishing of weapons. This is a Rath Yatra; everyone should participate, pulling the chariot ropes." In Patna, Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary attended the Jagannath Rath Yatra organised by the ISKCON temple.

Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the Jagannath Rath Yatra at Miramar in Panaji and highlighted the festival's role in promoting national unity. He said, "For the past 8 years, I have been participating in Jagannath Rath Yatra. I consider myself fortunate that all my brothers and sisters from Odisha gather here in large numbers and offer prayers to Lord Jagannath and take out Rath Yatra. I extend greetings to all of them. Taking forward the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat', we should all participate in each other's celebrations. I welcome all the people of Odisha who are here and extend greetings to them on Rath Yatra today."

Festival Crosses National Borders

The spirit of the festival also transcended national boundaries. In Bangladesh, ISKCON Bangladesh organised the annual Rath Yatra in Dhaka, with the procession beginning from Swamibagh and concluding at the historic Dhakeshwari National Temple. Describing the scale of the celebrations, General Secretary of ISKCON Bangladesh Srimat Bhaktimoy Nitai Swami said, "Today is the festival of Jagannath Ratha Yatra. This festival begins at Swamibagh and concludes at Dhakeshwari National Temple. It is the largest Ratha Yatra festival in Bangladesh. Lakhs of devotees participate in this festival; More than one lakh devotees pull the chariot. Many people along the route are witnessing the Jagannath celebration. We pray that Lord Jagannath showers His grace upon all devotees."

Unique Boat Festival in Chilika

Apart from the grand celebrations in Puri, Odisha also witnessed a unique tradition at Kankana Sikhari island in Chilika Lake, where the annual nine-day sojourn of the Holy Trinity is celebrated on boats instead of traditional chariots. Large numbers of devotees from across Odisha and other states gathered on the island to witness the distinctive festival, with the Khordha district administration, police, temple authorities and Chilika Wildlife administration making elaborate security arrangements for the occasion.

The annual Rath Yatra remains one of India's largest religious congregations, symbolising faith, devotion and inclusivity as millions of devotees gather to pull the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra in a centuries-old tradition celebrated across India and beyond.