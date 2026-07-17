The Civil Aviation Ministry held a workshop on the next phase of the UDAN scheme, inaugurated by Minister Rammohan Naidu. The 'Modified UDAN' scheme, launched by PM Modi, aims to expand regional air connectivity and boost balanced development across India.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday organised a workshop on the Next Phase of the UDAN Scheme at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, bringing together key stakeholders from the aviation sector to deliberate on the future roadmap for regional air connectivity in the country. The scheme 'Modified UDAN' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 from Jodhpur Airport.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the workshop was inaugurated by Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation; in the presence of Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation; Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation; and Vipin Kumar, Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The event commenced with the inauguration of a digital exhibition on UDAN, showcasing the achievements and transformative impact of the scheme in enhancing regional air connectivity across the country. A short film highlighting the success of UDAN was also screened during the inaugural session.

'Hawai Chappal se Hawai Jahaz' a Reality: Minister Kinjarapu

In his keynote address, Kinjarapu introduced the next phase of UDAN and outlined the Government's vision for expanding regional air connectivity, promoting balanced regional development and ensuring that the benefits of aviation reach every corner of the country.

Transformative Growth in Airport Infrastructure

Kinjarapu, in his address, stated, "In 2001, India had 65 airports. By 2014 the number increased to 74 airports - which is 9 airports added in 13 years. And in the last 12 years, we have added 90 airports! From 9 to 90! 55 unutilized and unserved airstrips have been revived and converted into operational airports! This transformatory growth, with India rising to be the 3rd biggest domestic civil aviation market, has been possible with PM's farsighted UDAN vision! 10 years ago, traffic was mostly concentrated on the top six airports, leaving Tier-II and Tier-III cities underserved or unserved. But then, the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016, announced under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, completely transformed the picture of our civil aviation landscape."

Changing Perceptions of Air Travel

Sharing about UDAN's impact, the Minister said, "Under PM's transformative leadership, the perception of aviation in the country has changed. The psychology of the common man has evolved. While 10-20 years ago, people used to stand outside the airport boundary wall to catch a glimpse of the aircraft, today's generation will not have that memory. With PM's vision 'Hawai Chappal se Hawai Jahaz' coming to reality, the common man from the middle class and the neo-middle class are confidently entering the airports and flying to the remotest corners of the country. Even at the airports, we have started Udan Yatri Cafe, where travellers can have pocket-friendly refreshments like Tea at Rs. 10 and snacks for Rs. 20.

Highlighting the resilience of India's aviation sector, Ram Mohan Naidu said, "Even when the world was going through geopolitical tensions, we have been recording about five lakh domestic passengers every day. In fact, in the month of May, India recorded its highest ever monthly domestic air traffic serving over 1.5 crore passengers!"

UDAN Success Stories

Sharing the success stories of UDAN, Ram Mohan Naidu added, "Earlier people from Darbhanga had to travel 150 km just to catch a flight. And today, Darbhanga's shahi litchi is reaching global markets like Dubai. Then Kishangarh is one more success story. Before the airport came up in 2017, the marble industry was stranded. But now there is direct connectivity for exports as well as 2 crore pilgrims reaching Pushkar Temple & Ajmer Dargah annually. Keshod, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Nanded, there are so many UDAN success stories".

On this occasion, the Minister also gave a presentation to the stakeholders, explaining the provisions of the Modified UDAN Scheme. He even did a comparative review of the Modified UDAN Scheme with the existing scheme.

UDAN Scheme Document Launched

Delivering the Guest of Honour address, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol reaffirmed the Government's commitment to making air travel affordable and accessible for citizens across the country, particularly in Tier-II, Tier-III and remote locations.

A key highlight of the workshop was the launch of the UDAN Scheme Document, outlining the vision, objectives and implementation framework for the next phase of the scheme. The document provides a strategic roadmap for strengthening regional connectivity, enhancing airport infrastructure and unlocking new growth opportunities across the aviation ecosystem.

The workshop witnessed participation from representatives of airlines, airport operators, state governments, industry stakeholders and other aviation partners. Discussions focused on implementation strategies, infrastructure readiness, stakeholder coordination and opportunities for further strengthening the regional aviation landscape.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the UDAN scheme has played a pivotal role in democratizing air travel, connecting underserved and unserved regions, boosting tourism, facilitating trade and generating employment opportunities. The next phase of the scheme aims to build on these achievements and further accelerate the growth of India's aviation sector. (ANI)