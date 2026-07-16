The NTA has declared the NEET (UG) 2026 results, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying. Aryan Gupta and Panshul Bansal are joint toppers with a score of 715/720. Over 58% of the qualified candidates are women, says the agency. (ANI)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied courses.

The NTA said the results were announced in time to ensure that the counselling and medical college admission schedule remains on track.

NEET UG 2026 Result Highlights

The NTA had released the final answer key for NEET (UG) 2026 ahead of announcing the results. In a statement, the NTA said, "11.21 lakh candidates qualify; Results declared in time for counselling and Medical College Admissions; Toppers from almost all States and Union Territories; More than 58 per cent of qualified candidates are women; Examination conducted in 13 languages."

According to the agency, nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was conducted on June 21 at 5,440 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The examination was held in 13 languages. The NTA said more than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women, while candidates from every State and Union Territory secured qualifying marks. It added that 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720, with over 93 per cent of them appearing for NEET (UG) for the first time.

Meet the Toppers

Sharing details of the top performers, the agency said the highest score of 715 out of 720 was jointly secured by Aryan Gupta of Punjab and Panshul Bansal of Haryana.

The statement further noted, "The result has been declared in time so that the medical-admission and counselling calendar for candidates stays on track."

Counselling and Admission Process

The NTA said scorecards have been made available on the official NEET website, along with the lists of top rankers, state toppers, category-wise toppers and cut-off marks. The agency also advised candidates to rely only on official websites for counselling and admission-related information and cautioned them against fraudulent calls, messages or websites claiming to offer admissions, seat blocking or score improvement.

Counselling for the All India Quota in MBBS and BDS courses will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), while state quota counselling will be carried out by the respective state authorities, the NTA said. (ANI)