DMK President MK Stalin reaffirms support for the Centre's Delimitation Bill, framing it as a survival necessity for southern states despite pressure from INDIA bloc leaders to oppose the legislation ahead of the parliamentary sitting.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Describing the proposed delimitation exercise as a "battle for survival" for political parties in southern states, DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday reaffirmed his party's support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, saying there was no alternative but to back the legislation to safeguard Tamil Nadu's political future.

Stalin made the remarks while addressing the media after meeting Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders at his residence in Chennai. The INDIA bloc leaders met Stalin to persuade the DMK to reconsider its position on the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill.

Explaining the party's position, Stalin said, "If the proposed Bill is defeated, we will lose even the minimum safeguards available to Tamil Nadu... Under these circumstances, there is no alternative but to support this Bill. The delimitation exercise scheduled for 2027 will put the southern states at a disadvantage... With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first."

Elaborating on the potential impact of delimitation on southern states, Stalin said, "If delimitation is carried out based on the 1971 Census, Tamil Nadu will be adversely affected; the southern states as a whole will be affected. For political parties from the southern states in particular, this is a battle for survival. Under these circumstances, there is no alternative but to support this Bill. There is no other alternative proposal either. Using the strength we have in Parliament, we have safeguarded Tamil Nadu's political future for the next 25 years. There is absolutely no room for making an emotional or impulsive decision on this matter. From Anna to Stalin, we have fought for state rights, and we will emerge victorious in that struggle. With leaders from across India having come here, our position remains the same, in the past, in the present, and forever. Tamil Nadu comes first."

The DMK IT Wing, in a post on X, reiterated the party's position, saying, "The DMK remains just as firm in its stance of #FairDelimitation." https://x.com/DMKITwing/status/2127018373016060009?a=QCuhm-EEoEVcQFLfFVs&s=20

Meanwhile, speaking about the DMK's position and his discussion with Stalin, Rahul Gandhi said he was not aware of what the DMK had said or done, noting that he was sharing what had been conveyed to "Brother Stalin" during their talks. "We are not aware of what the DMK has said or done. I am telling you what we discussed and what we mentioned to Brother Stalin. We mentioned to Brother Stalin that this is a threat to Tamil culture, to the Tamil language, to the Tamil people, to the Indian Union, and to India. And Brother Stalin, like all patriotic people, must stand against this threat," he added. "We requested Brother Stalin, who is a staunch defender of Tamil Nadu, to defend Tamil Nadu and ensure that this dirty design of the BJP is not allowed to happen," he said.

The meeting comes amid differences over the proposed delimitation exercise, with the Congress seeking the DMK's support in opposing the legislation ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30.

Earlier, Stalin held consultations with key party functionaries at Kurinji Illam, the residence of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Greenways Road in Chennai, ahead of his meeting with senior INDIA bloc leaders.

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)