Telangana CM Revanth Reddy accused Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and the Centre of blocking funds for the Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project. He claimed they are hindering development for political gains and demanded the immediate transfer of a loan.

In a sharp escalation of political tensions, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday accused the Union Government and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of actively stalling the 122-km Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project. The Chief Minister alleged that the Centre is using bureaucratic hurdles to block essential funding, effectively holding the city's development hostage for political gains.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Project History and Financial Hurdles

Providing a detailed history of the project, Revanth Reddy noted that the Congress-led initiative was marred by significant delays and cost escalations during the previous BRS regime, with project costs ballooning from ₹15,000 crore to ₹22,000 crore. He stated that upon taking power, his administration moved to revitalise the expansion. However, L&T, the project's original partner, declined to participate in Phase 2, citing financial unviability. To resolve the impasse, the State Government opted to acquire L&T's Metro assets for ₹15,000 crore. To streamline the debt, the state secured a loan of ₹13,600 crore from a Japanese organisation at a highly competitive 4% interest rate--significantly lower than the previous 8.25%-11.5% rates.

Funding Blockade and Political Conspiracy Alleged

"The Japanese organisation has released the funds to the IRFC, but the transfer to the State Government is being blocked," the Chief Minister claimed. He alleged that Kishan Reddy has been lobbying Union Ministers to prevent the release of these funds, accusing the Secunderabad MP of conspiring with BRS leaders to hinder development in the capital.

Ultimatum to the Centre

"If the Centre finds it difficult to partner with us, they should simply issue an NOC. We will bear the burden and carry out the Metro expansion entirely on our own," Revanth Reddy declared.

The Chief Minister asserted that the state has fulfilled all procedural requirements, including obtaining clearances from the Reserve Bank of India, yet the transfer remains stalled. He issued a stern ultimatum to the Union Minister, questioning why a representative of a city that stands to benefit from the Metro would obstruct its growth. "Kishan Reddy must clarify: will the Centre take up a partnership in the 122 km expansion, or will they issue an NOC? He must ensure the loan is transferred immediately," the Chief Minister demanded.

The statement marks a significant hardening of the State Government's stance, signalling a potential long-term standoff over infrastructure funding in Telangana. (ANI)