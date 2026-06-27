Search and rescue ops continue in Yazali, Arunachal Pradesh, after a flash flood. Four people are missing after one woman's body was recovered. The flood caused widespread damage, washing away homes and blocking roads in the NEEPCO Colony area.

Search and rescue operations continue after a devastating cloudburst triggered a flash flood at the NEEPCO Colony in Yazali, located in the Keyi Panyor district of Arunachal Pradesh, causing widespread destruction and disrupting local lives, with four people still missing.

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According to the NEEPCO authority, almost all "A" type quarters of NEEPCO Colony, Yazali, were damaged or washed away by flood waters on June 24. The flood waters washed away five persons, and later, the district administration, with the help of locals, retrieved the body of a missing lady, but 4 others are still missing, and rescue teams and locals are engaged in search and rescue operations in the area.

Heartbreak and Hope Amid the Ruins

Atao Mijew, brother of one of the missing women, Tao Ajini, told ANI that he is still searching in the area to find his sister's body. "When the water came, it washed away her son and one of the twin daughters. Unfortunately, one of them escaped, but the other was carried away by the water; however, people saved her, and she has been safely taken to a family member's house. The son escaped on his own; he has passed Class 12, so he is a grown boy now and managed to escape on his own. My sister is still missing, and I want to request everyone involved in the rescue operation to help locate her body as soon as possible," he said.

Saranam Tao Tara, a local resident, told ANI that teams are continuing the search and rescue operations. "Today we have recovered a bag, a mobile phone and an ATM card belonging to a missing lady from the debris," Saranam Tao Tara said.

On the other hand, a girl student, Nich Yemi and her father, Nich Tath, told ANI that the morning of June 24 was horrific and they lost everything. "This is unexpected, as something like this hasn't happened before. The flash flood washed away everything of ours, and we have now nothing," Nich Yemi told ANI.

Widespread Damage and Restoration Efforts

The flash flood caused widespread damage in the region, washing away vehicles and buildings and severely disrupting connectivity across multiple stretches. Restoration and road clearance work are currently underway, but the affected region remains inaccessible due to landslides and washouts at several locations.

Meanwhile, officials reported that five people were missing after the incident, and the body of one woman had been recovered so far. The incident site at NEEPCO Colony is located around 9 km from the Potin area, which remains cut off due to blocked road connectivity.

Road Connectivity and Clearance

The Potin-Possa Village and Potin-Yachuli-Ziro connecting road continues to remain blocked following heavy landslides triggered by the flash flood. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), district administration, and local residents are jointly engaged in restoration efforts to clear the route.

Officials added that road clearance operations are underway on a priority basis, but multiple damaged stretches caused by landslides, flooding and road washouts have made vehicular movement impossible in several areas.