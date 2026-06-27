Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the new Shri Nitya Shanti Bhavan in Ahmedabad. He stressed integrating spirituality with modernity for public welfare and praised PM Modi's 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' governance model.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Shri Nitya Shanti Bhavan at Shela in Ahmedabad. On the occasion, he offered prayers at the Jain temple within the complex and sought the blessings of Lord Shri Munisuvrat Swami for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Gujarat.

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According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's office, the inauguration ceremony was held under the spiritual guidance of Rashtrasant Acharyadev Padmasagarsurishwarji Maharaj in the presence of Minister of State for Urban Development Darshanaben Vaghela.

Integrating Spirituality and Modernity for Public Welfare

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised that spirituality remains the true key to inner peace in an era marked by rapid modernisation and material prosperity. He said that only through the harmonious integration of spirituality and modernity can society carve out a new path towards public welfare.

Expressing confidence in the newly established institution, the Chief Minister said that Shri Nitya Shanti Bhavan, built under the guidance of Acharyadev Padmasagarsuriswarji Maharaj, would emerge as a centre promoting humanity, peace and compassion for all living beings while offering modern facilities.

'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': PM Modi's Guiding Principle

Speaking about the twelve years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, Patel said the country has progressed under the guiding principle of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (Development along with Heritage). He noted that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has undertaken historic initiatives to restore and promote the nation's rich cultural heritage, beginning with the Somnath renaissance and extending to the global recognition of India's civilisational legacy.

Tribute to Jain Heritage and Call to Action

Highlighting the Jain community's enduring tradition of service and compassion, the Chief Minister said that public service and care for all living beings have remained central to Jain philosophy for centuries. Referring to the recently inaugurated Samprati Museum at Koba in Gandhinagar, he said that the Prime Minister's decision to grant Classical Language status to Pali and Prakrit has played a significant role in preserving invaluable Jain literary works.

The Chief Minister also urged people to adopt as a way of life the Prime Minister's public campaigns and pledges, including water conservation, cleanliness, Vocal for Local, and natural farming. He appealed to citizens to dedicate themselves to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 with the blessings of saints and spiritual leaders.

Rashtrasant Urges Selfless Service

In his blessings, Rashtrasant Pujya Padmasagarsurishwarji Maharaj explained the significance of charity, selfless service, and compassion through historical examples and ancient anecdotes. He urged devotees to free themselves from the bondage of karma by embracing sacrifice, dedication and the meaningful use of wealth through service to the poor and the needy.

About the New Complex

The newly constructed Shri Nitya Shanti Bhavan features a magnificent Jain temple, residential facilities (Upashray) for monks and nuns, a lecture hall, an Ayambil hall, educational facilities including a pathshala and knowledge centre for children and youth, a dharamshala for pilgrims, a Sukrutshala and several other modern amenities.

Members of the Vora family, the organisers of the event, Chairman of the National Trade Welfare Board Sunil Sindhi, leaders of various Jain organisations, prominent members of the Jain community and a large number of devotees were present on the occasion. (ANI)