Hyderabad (Telangana): A devastating collision between a gravel-laden truck and a state transport bus in Rangareddy district's Chevella area has resulted in at least 19 fatalities, with multiple others sustaining injuries on the morning of Monday, November 3. The incident took place around 7.30 am near Mirjaguda on the Khanapur road along the Vikarabad-Hyderabad route. Among the victims was a three-month-old infant. The RTC bus, which had departed from Tandur en route to Chevella, was carrying approximately 40 passengers when the collision occurred.



According to Chevella ACP B Kishan, the impact caused the gravel load from the truck to spill onto the bus passengers. The death toll includes the truck driver and numerous bus passengers. Rajendranagar DCP Yogesh Goutam told reporters that the truck was traveling in the appropriate lane during the crash. "Investigations are underway to determine whether the driver was attempting an overtaking maneuver or had strayed into the wrong direction," he explained. The accident took place on Bijapur highway, where emergency responders worked to extract casualties and transport injured individuals to medical facilities while managing traffic diversions. Sixteen bodies were transported to Chevella's Area Hospital immediately following the crash, with an additional body recovered approximately 90 minutes later at 9 am.

Revanth Reddy Takes Stock

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy and immediately mobilized emergency protocols. He directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Director General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy to ensure swift transfer of critically injured victims to Hyderabad's premier medical institutions for advanced care. The Chief Minister ordered officials to reach the accident location promptly and implement comprehensive relief measures, with continuous updates on the situation. He specifically instructed that arrangements be made at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad, ensuring medical teams remain available for treating critical cases. Available cabinet ministers were asked to proceed to the site immediately.



Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar coordinated with TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy to investigate the accident's cause. Official communications revealed that the tipper lorry, loaded with gravel, had approached from an incorrect route before striking the bus. Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha expressed profound distress over the tragedy. After consulting with senior Health Department officials by telephone about the condition of patients at Chevella Government Hospital, he mandated immediate transfer of those requiring specialized treatment to Hyderabad facilities and instructed senior personnel to visit hospitals without delay.



D Sridhar Babu, IT and Industries Minister and In-Charge Minister for the former Ranga Reddy district, conveyed deep anguish over the catastrophe. He alerted the District Collector and police officials, requesting comprehensive documentation of how the accident unfolded and current status of the injured. The Minister supervised relief and rescue operations, directing officials to personally oversee efforts at the scene. He instructed Medical and Health Department leadership to guarantee optimal treatment for the injured at Chevella Government Hospital. Through teleconference with relevant authorities, he monitored developments and reviewed response measures. Officials were directed to provide reassurance to victims and families of government support, with instructions to promptly communicate complete information about each injured person to their relatives.