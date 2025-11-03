The announcement will be made by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan in Thrissur at 3:30 PM. The awards were decided by a jury chaired by Prakash Raj. It is reported that around 35 films came under the final consideration of the jury.

Thiruvananthapuram: The 55th Kerala State Film Awards will be announced by Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan in Thrissur at 3:30 PM on Monday, November 3. The awards were decided by a jury chaired by veteran actor Prakash Raj. Around 35 films came under the final consideration of the jury. Originally expected to be revealed on October 31, the announcement was postponed due to pending film screenings and the special session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The venue was also shifted from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur.

Who Are The Favourites?

A handful of films combining popular appeal and artistic value have made it to the competition this time. Members reportedly watched four to five films a day to complete evaluations on time. The final selection process began last week, with the panel engaging in detailed discussions after each screening to determine winners across major categories. In the Best Actor category, Mammootty and Asif Ali are emerging as leading contenders. Mammootty’s haunting performance as the tantric Kodumon Potti in Bramayugam has received widespread acclaim, with many expecting him to win yet another state honour. Asif Ali, meanwhile, has been lauded for his stellar turns in Level Cross, Rekhachithram, and Kishkindha Kaandam. Other strong contenders reportedly include Vijayaraghavan (Kishkindha Kaandam), Fahadh Faasil (Aavesham), and Tovino Thomas (ARM). The Best Actress category also features a compelling lineup, with Nazriya Nazim (Sookshmadarshini), Shamla Hamsa (Feminichi Fathima), Shruthi Jayan and Meera Vasudev (Am Ah) emerging as top favourites.



In the Best Film race, titles such as Victoria, Feminichi Fathima, Bramayugam, and Am Ah have made the final cut. Meanwhile, Manjummel Boys, Kishkindha Kaandam, Premalu, and ARM are among the top names being considered for Most Popular Film. Interestingly, Mohanlal has been shortlisted in the Best Debut Director category for his film Barroz, marking a significant new chapter in his celebrated career.