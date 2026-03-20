BRS MLA KP Vivekananda dubbed the Telangana 2026-27 budget 'bogus,' claiming the government betrayed farmers, women, and youth by failing to deliver on its promises. BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan echoed this, questioning the budget's funding.

BRS Slams Budget as 'Bogus' and a 'Betrayal'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA KP Vivekananda on Friday called the 2026-27 Telangana budget "bogus," asserting that the government has failed to deliver on its six guarantees, 13 declarations, and 420 promises, adding that not a single rupee has been allocated. Speaking to ANI, Vivekananda stated that after three budgets and two-and-a-half years, barely 10% of promises have been met, leaving farmers, women, employees, and youth betrayed. "This budget is bogus. The government has failed to deliver on its six guarantees, 13 declarations, and 420 promises. Not a single rupee has been allocated. After three budgets and two and a half years, barely 10% of promises have been met, leaving farmers, women, employees, and youth betrayed... Instead of fulfilling commitments, they mislead the people with unviable projects. We will continue to question them and demand clarifications. They should apologise to the people of Telangana," said Vivekananda.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan said the government must explain how it will generate revenue and manage the deficit, having already exceeded loan targets by 160-200 per cent. "This government must explain how it will generate revenue and manage the deficit, having already exceeded loan targets by 160-200 per cent. None of the six guarantees or hundreds of promises has been fulfilled, yet they announce massive projects like Future City worth crores. Where is the money? Women still await the Rs 2,500 under the Mahalakshmi scheme, a job calendar has not been released, two lakh jobs remain unfilled, and pensions and benefits are pending. The last two budgets have been a betrayal, and this time we will pressurise the government to ensure it is not repeated," said Dosaju Sarvan.

Congress Defends Budget as 'People-Centric'

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Bhoopathi Reddy praised the budget, saying it is focused on development and social welfare. "This budget is focused on development and social welfare. It prioritises health, education, agriculture, electricity, and other key departments for the benefit of the people. New schemes have been introduced for intermediate students, including breakfast up to the intermediate level and mid-day meals at college. Employees will now be covered by a personal accident policy worth up to Rs 1.2 crore... Also, around 1.15 crore families will receive insurance coverage. This is a people-centred budget, designed to bring real benefits to households across the state," said Reddy.

Budget Outlay and New Welfare Measures

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday presented the state budget for 2026-27 in the state assembly, proposing a total outlay of Rs 3,24,234 crore. The budget, estimating Rs 2,34,406 crore towards revenue expenditure and ₹47,267 crore for capital expenditure, focused on welfare, infrastructure, and rural development.

The Telangana budget also introduced new welfare measures, including the extension of the Mid-day Meal scheme to intermediate students in government junior colleges and the distribution of retrofitted motorised vehicles to differently-abled students pursuing intermediate education.

"We are now extending a new Midday Meal Scheme to students pursuing Intermediate education in Government Junior Colleges as well. Adolescence is a highly crucial stage of life, and the nutrition received at this age determines their learning ability and life expectancy," Vikramarka said in his budget speech.

"Our government is deeply committed to students and their empowerment. With the objective that physical disability should in no way become an obstacle to the education and progress of differently-abled students, and with the aim of providing suitable support to them, we have decided to distribute Retrofitted Motorised Vehicles to differently-abled students pursuing Intermediate education," he added. (ANI)