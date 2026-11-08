Telangana BJP President Ramchander Rao has threatened a black-flag protest against Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit, accusing the Congress leader of failing to fulfill election promises made to the state's people three years ago.

Telangana BJP Plans Protest Against Rahul Gandhi Visit

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ramchander Rao on Sunday threatened to stage a black-flag protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to the state on November 14 to attend the Bharat Summit, asserting that the party would not allow the Lok Sabha LoP to participate in the event. Rao opposed Gandhi's proposed visit, alleging that the Congress leadership had misled the people of Telangana by failing to fulfil the six guarantees promised during the election campaign, despite three years having passed.

Speaking to ANI, the Telangana BJP chief said Gandhi had promised six guarantees to the people during the election campaign but alleged that the Congress government had failed to fulfil even a single one of them. "Mr Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Telangana on November 14 to attend the Bharat Summit. The BJP opposes his visit because he and his government have allegedly misled the people of Telangana. During the election campaign, he promised six guarantees to the people of Telangana. However, even after three years, his government has not fulfilled even a single one of these guarantees," Rao said.

BJP Criticism of Congress Leadership

Targeting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the BJP state president alleged that the government had failed to implement the promises made by Rahul Gandhi during his election speeches. "Mr Revanth Reddy is now completing three years of his term as Chief Minister, yet he has not even implemented the promises made by Rahul Gandhi during his election speeches. Therefore, they have no moral right to visit Telangana or attend any programme here," he said.

Announcing the BJP's opposition to Gandhi's visit, Rao said the party would display black flags and would not allow the Congress leader to attend the summit. "The BJP will definitely oppose Rahul Gandhi's visit by displaying black flags, and we will not allow him to attend the summit..." he added.

Azharuddin Responds to Debate Challenge

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Saturday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for a debate, stressing that the Congress leader should also be given an opportunity to speak in Parliament. Reacting to Gandhi's challenge for a debate, Azharuddin said discussions on the issue were welcome and pointed out that the Congress leader had been demanding a debate for a long time.

"It's good that there should be a discussion. I think Rahul Gandhi has been saying for a long time that this issue should be discussed. You can hold the discussion anywhere, but he should also be allowed to speak in Parliament. That is important," Azharuddin told ANI. The political exchange comes a day after Rahul Gandhi reiterated his readiness for an open debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he was prepared to participate in a discussion at "any platform, any time, any place." (ANI)

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