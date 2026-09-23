Baba Ramdev refuted claims that Patanjali's products are 'fake' and announced the inauguration of Patanjali Ayurveda Gurukulam in Haridwar. He said the institute will offer a BAMS degree and set a new global benchmark for Ayurveda.

Patanjali Products Not 'Fake', Says Ramdev

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday said that neither Patanjali's cow ghee nor its medicines are "fake". He also claimed that Patanjali was able to provide cow ghee at around Rs 700 per litre and criticised those questioning the quality of the products.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Ramdev said, "... Patanjali is able to offer cow ghee today at around Rs 700 per litre... 99% of people have been busy making videos based merely on hearsay... Let it be clear: neither Patanjali's cow ghee nor any of its medicines are fake, and there is nothing fake about Swami Ramdev either..."

Yog Guru Baba Ramdev's remarks came after former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had recently criticised Ramdev, his products and the Patanjali brand at an event. On Wednesday, Ramdev was also seen sharing candid moments with Singh, days after the latter's remarks.

Patanjali Launches Ayurveda Gurukulam

Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters on the inauguration of Patanjali Ayurveda Gurukulam in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on the occassion of World Ayurveda Day, Ramdev said the institute would offer students the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree. "Today is World Ayurveda Day, and on this occasion, the Patanjali Ayurveda Gurukulam has been inaugurated. Here, students will be able to pursue the BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) degree—starting with 60 students this year, followed by 120 next year, and eventually accommodating a total of approximately 1,000 students..." he said.

Yog Guru Ramdev said the establishment of the Gurukulam marked a significant milestone for Ayurveda and claimed that it would create a new benchmark globally. "...this sets a new record in global history, and the entire world will now turn towards Ayurveda, as synthetic medicines are increasingly causing ailments such as liver failure, kidney failure, heart failure, compromised immunity, and cancer. Consequently, the world is looking towards natural medicine," he said.

He further said that while technology and artificial intelligence have expanded significantly, they alone cannot ensure a disease-free world. "While there is an abundance of technology and AI available, technology alone cannot make the world disease-free..." Yog Guru Ramdev said. (ANI)