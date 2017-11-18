All India Mahila Empowerment Party AIMEP aims to empower women Dr Nowhera Shaik is a business tycoon and human rights activist The people of Karnataka will have more options to choose leaders in the upcoming elections

Launch of political parties seem to be the flavour of the season in Karnataka as Assembly elections are scheduled next year, here. Recently, Karnataka witnessed the grand launch of Karnataka Prajnavantha Janata Paksha by Sandalwood's 'Real' Star Upendra and Bharatiya Janashakti Congress by former Kudligi DySP Anupama Shenoy. Also, Kolar MLA Varthur Prakash too launched a new party, Namma Congress. Now, All India Mahila Empowerment Party (AIMEP) is the latest entrant to join the list of new parties in Karnataka.

Dr Nowhera Shaik, CEO of Heera Group is the founder of AIMEP, reports Bangalore Mirror. Like other new entrants, the AIMEP too will contest in the upcoming elections in the state.

The party's main agenda is to contribute to help see India as a developed economy, reports Bangalore Mirror quoting Dr Nowhera. Besides, the party aims to empower women irrespective of their caste, religion and domicile region and also demand the government to provide 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and State legislatures.

Supporting the ban on triple talaq, the party lauded the Modi government for the imitative and also urged to set up a monitoring system to keep a track of this.

Dr Nowhera Shaik

Dr Nowhera is a human rights activist who has been working tirelessly for the empowerment of women. Daughter of Shaik Nanne Saheb and Shaik Bilkis, Dr Nowhera supported her father in his business from the early age. Today, Dr Nowhera has grown into a business tycoon. She is the force behind the Heera Group - founded in 1998. Today, it has grown into a consortium of 20 companies operating in five countries. In fact, Dr Nowhera is not just a business tycoon but als an Islamic scholar. Dr Nowhera is the recipient of Indira Gandhi Priyarashini Award among others.