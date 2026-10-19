Around 15 passengers were injured after a TGRTC bus, en route to Hyderabad from Khammam, collided with a truck near Batasingaram village in Telangana's Rangareddy district. The injured have been moved to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 15 passengers sustained injuries in an accident involving a TGRTC bus and a truck near Batasingaram village, under Abdullapurmet Police Station limits in Rangareddy district, police said. According to the Abdullapurmet police, the bus was heading to Hyderabad from Khammam.

Investigation Underway

Following the collision, the injured passengers were shifted to Vanasthalipuram Area Hospital for treatment. Police are currently investigating the matter.