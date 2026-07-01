Following the oath-taking of new Bihar Legislative Council members, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav vowed to oust the BJP-RSS from power. The ceremony also saw new MLCs from BJP and JD(U) outlining their priorities, from a film city to continuing development.

Tejashwi Vows to Oust BJP-RSS

Bihar Leader of Opposition (LoP) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the ruling alliance, asserting that the opposition will intensify its fight to dislodge the BJP-RSS combine from power in the state.

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"We will fight the battle, and RSS-BJP will be ousted from power in Bihar," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI. He was reacting to the ongoing political developments in the state following the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Council.

New MLCs Take Oath, Outline Priorities

Yadav's remarks come on a day when several newly elected MLCs took the oath at the Bihar Legislative Council Auditorium in Patna, marking the formal beginning of their legislative tenure.

Among those who took the oath was singer-turned-politician and newly elected BJP MLC Pawan Singh, who emphasised his intention to continue his artistic work alongside public service. "As an artist, my wish is to pursue my work, my acting and singing while based right here in Bihar. A film city should be established in Bihar so that the young men who are singing and acting but currently unable to find a platform can get the opportunities they need. I will strive to ensure a film city is built in our state, creating employment for the youth," he said.

JD(U) MLC Nishant Kumar, while addressing the occasion, highlighted the developmental journey of Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "My father has done the development of the state in the last 20 years; I will try to take it to every person. In the last 20 years, we have worked on roads, electricity, water and all other sectors as well. We have done development, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, we will continue the chain of development," he said.

RJD MLC Sunil Singh also made a strong political assertion during the ceremony. "I have told you before: even though our numbers stand at 15, we will outweigh the 60. And I will fully live up to the trust that Tejashwi Yadav has placed in me," he said.

JD(U) MLC Bharti Mehta lauded the state leadership, particularly focusing on women's representation. "Nitish Kumar initiated the empowerment of daughters by introducing reservation in Panchayats back in 2005, and today, by ensuring 50% representation for 50% of the population in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, he has set an example for the entire political landscape, political parties, and Indian politics at large. I certainly express my gratitude to our top leadership; furthermore, it will be my priority to work in accordance with the vision and principles upheld by Nitish Kumar," she said.

BJP MLC Sanjay Prakash Mayukh also expressed gratitude after taking the oath. "I express my gratitude to the country's Prime Minister, the Chief Minister, the Party President (both National and State), and all the party workers for giving a worker like me an opportunity once again," he said.

Leaders Congratulate New Members

Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal noted that all newly elected members have formally begun their legislative journey. "All the newly elected Legislative Council members have taken their oaths. Everyone has embarked on the next phase of their political journey by taking an oath. I extend my best wishes to all of them," he said.

Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar extended his wishes and called for collective development efforts. "I extend my best wishes to all and appeal and expect that they will serve the people of Bihar. We will all work together for the development of the state," he said.

JD(U) MLA Umesh Singh Kushwaha also congratulated the newly elected members, including Nishant Kumar. "Today, Nishant Kumar has taken the oath as MLC, so I extend my heartiest congratulations to him. I wish him a successful and productive tenure," he said.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary took to the social media platform X to congratulate the newly elected members and expressed confidence in their contribution to the state's development. "Today, upon participating in the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Honourable Members of the Bihar Legislative Council, I extended my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for a glorious tenure. I am confident that all of you, with your experience, commitment, and positive contributions, will play an important role in the all-round development of the state," he said. (ANI)