Six people have died in Himachal Pradesh due to persistent monsoon rains, which have also led to major disruptions. 35 roads are blocked and 127 power transformers are non-functional, with Kullu district being the most severely affected.

Six Dead as Monsoon Batters Himachal

Persistent monsoon rains continued to batter Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, disrupting road connectivity and electricity supply across several districts while claiming six lives, according to the latest report issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

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According to the SEOC, four people lost their lives in disaster-related incidents. Kangra district reported three fatalities caused by electrocution, lightning and falls, while one person died in Mandi district. In addition, two people were killed in separate rain-related road accidents, one each in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, taking the total monsoon-related death toll to six.

Infrastructure Hit Hard

The SEOC said 35 roads remained blocked across the state due to landslides, debris and rain-related damage. Restoration work is underway, with teams deployed to clear affected stretches and restore normal traffic. Kullu district has been the worst affected in terms of road connectivity, with 18 roads blocked. Solan and Chamba districts also reported significant disruptions, with 12 roads each affected by the inclement weather.

Power Supply Disrupted

The power sector has also suffered widespread damage. A total of 127 distribution transformers (DTRs) were reported out of service across the state, with Kullu accounting for the highest number at 86. Officials attributed the outages primarily to snapped high-tension (HT) line conductors and damaged electrical cables. Electricity department teams have been pressed into service to restore power in the affected areas.

Despite the widespread disruption to transport and electricity, drinking water supply schemes across the state have remained unaffected, with no water supply disruptions reported.

Financial Losses and Response

The SEOC further reported that cumulative losses to public and private property, as well as livestock, have been estimated at Rs 44.40 lakh. Kangra district has recorded the highest financial loss, accounting for Rs 16 lakh.

Authorities said district administrations, disaster response agencies and utility departments remain on high alert as intermittent rainfall continues across the state. Restoration work is being carried out on a war footing to reopen roads and restore electricity in the affected areas. (ANI)