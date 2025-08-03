The Election Commission asked RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to submit a voter ID he claimed showed his name missing. EC says that card appears unofficial, while BJP accuses him of holding two voter IDs.

A political storm has erupted after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed his name was missing from the Bihar draft voter list. The Election Commission of India (ECI) immediately responded, saying his name was very much there and asked for proof of the alternate voter ID number he showed in a press conference. The matter has now led to a bigger controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing Tejashwi of holding two voter ID cards, which is a punishable offence.

What is an EPIC?

An EPIC is the Election Photo Identity Card given to voters in India. It has a unique 10-digit number. This number helps track a person’s registration in the voter list.

Tejashwi Yadav showed a card in a press conference with EPIC number RAB2916120, but the EC says his name is officially listed under EPIC number RAB0456228.

What did the Election Commission say?

The Election Commission issued a notice to Tejashwi Yadav, asking him to provide the original copy of the card he displayed publicly. EC said the number RAB2916120 does not appear to have been issued officially.

On the other hand, the EC confirmed that Tejashwi's correct voter ID RAB0456228 s active and his name appears at serial number 416 of polling station number 204 in Patna.

BJP's sharp reaction

Soon after the EC’s response, BJP held a press conference. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that Tejashwi may have committed a crime by owning two voter IDs. He questioned whether Yadav had submitted false details during past elections.

Patra said that if a leader like Tejashwi has two IDs, then people might wonder if the party encourages double voting to show inflated support. BJP also accused the Congress and RJD of disrespecting constitutional institutions.

Amit Malviya, the in-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department, called out Yadav's claim that 'his name is missing from the electoral roll post Special Intensive Revision is false'.

Tejashwi Yadav Voter ID row

This controversy comes at a sensitive time. Bihar is currently going through a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its electoral rolls. The EC has already removed over 65 lakh illegal names. RJD and other opposition parties say the clean-up process is unfair and may hurt communities that usually vote for them.

Tejashwi’s claim seemed to support that fear. But the EC's quick fact-check has now made the situation more complex.

EC's findings on both EPIC numbers

According to EC officials and PTI reports:

The EPIC number RAB0456228 is active, genuine, and used by Tejashwi in the 2015 and 2020 elections.

The number RAB2916120 has no official record and likely does not exist in any past voter rolls.

Officials say all data from the last 10 years was checked before concluding this.

The Election Commission has asked Tejashwi to submit the card he showed publicly. A full investigation will follow once the card is examined.