Tejashwi Yadav criticized PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' remark, accusing him of distracting from rising unemployment and inflation. The Opposition leader also questioned the Centre's failure to establish industries in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav Questions PM Modi Over Recent Remarks

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent "Dimagi Naxal" remark made during Diwali, stating that the PM is introducing new terms while inflation and unemployment rise in the nation. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav also questioned the Centre's industrial track record in Bihar.

"He is talking about Gen Z, I suppose? Given the way these people speak, and the new terms the Prime Minister keeps introducing, it's quite something. More importantly, why are you unable to eradicate unemployment from the country? You have allowed inflation to quadruple. China keeps encroaching further into our territory. The rupee is weakening, while the dollar is becoming more expensive and stronger," he said.

"Why didn't you set up factories in Bihar? Had you done so, perhaps those you label as 'Dimagi Naxals' would not be questioning you today," he added.

PM Modi's Address on the Threat of 'Dimagi Naxals'

This comes after PM Modi on Sunday warned that the threat of Naxalism was not over, alleging that "Dimagi Naxals" had infiltrated several organisations and political parties and were inciting people against the Constitution and democracy. Addressing security personnel during his Diwali celebrations in Bastar, the Prime Minister said that although armed Naxalites had been eliminated from forests, those he described as "Dimagi Naxals" continued to pose a challenge to the country.

"We must remember one thing. Naxalites have been eliminated, but the threat is not yet over. While armed Naxalites have been wiped out from the forests, 'Dimagi Naxals' have taken control of several organisations. Even today, they are inciting people against the country's Constitution and democracy. These 'Dimagi Naxals' have also infiltrated several political parties and different organisations. We must identify them, defeat them and ensure the security of the nation," PM Modi said.

Shift in Security Policy

The Prime Minister also accused previous governments of restricting the freedom of security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations, saying his government had given them the authority to take necessary decisions.

"Previous governments had also kept the hands of security personnel fighting on the ground tied. Naxalite attacks would take place, but security forces did not have the freedom to retaliate openly. We gave the security forces the freedom to take all necessary decisions. We also worked to stop the support that certain people within the government and the system had extended to Left-Wing Extremism," he said. (ANI)

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