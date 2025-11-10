RJD's Tejashwi Yadav slammed PM Modi, questioning his silence on Bihar's corruption and lack of a development plan. He accused the PM of associating with criminals and criticised the Election Commission for allegedly concealing voter data.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of ignoring corruption in Bihar and failing to provide a clear roadmap for the state's development. Yadav, who is also the Chief Ministerial candidate from the Mahagathbandhan, took a jibe at Prime Minister Modi after the latter had slammed RJD, citing an objectionable song during his poll rally in Kaimur.

In a press conference, Tejashwi Yadav said, "PM held so many meetings, he should at least give us a roadmap of how he will take Bihar forward in the next five years. Now he is singing all kinds of songs. Which web series is he watching? The Prime Minister has so much free time."

Yadav questions PM's silence on corruption

Sharpening his attacks on the Prime Minister, the RJD leader said, "Tejashwi distributes jobs here. The Prime Minister did not see the corruption and fraud of Samrat Chaudhary, Dilip Jaiswal, Mangal Pandey. Did the Prime Minister ask these people any questions? No one questions these people. PM shared the stage with notorious criminals from Bihar. Does the Prime Minister consider Hulas Pandey, Manorama Devi, Anand Mohan, Sunil Pandey, Rajvallabh, and Anant Singh to be saints?"

He further criticised the government over alleged preferential treatment in high-profile cases, claiming, "PM even issued a special pass for Vipin Sharma, the main accused in the Srijan scam, and called him to the airport and patted him on the back. Are Anant Singh, Hulas Pandey, Rajvallabh, Manorama Devi, Anand Mohan, and Sunil Pandey very good people?"

'Joining BJP washes away sins'

Yadav alleged, "If you join the BJP, your sins will be washed away. Bathing in the Ganga is not guaranteed, whether your sins will be washed away or not... Whatever they do, there is a guarantee that their sins will be washed away."

RJD leader slams Election Commission

He also demanded an explanation from the Election Commission for not publishing male and female turnout figures from the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. "The first phase of the elections was on November 6. Today is November 10. Even after 4 days, the data has not been made public... Earlier, they used to tell on the same day manually. Why is the data being concealed? The voting is on November 11 and the voting is on the 14th. But you won't know for more than 4 days how many votes were cast... BJP will carry on with its sins and the Election Commission will keep covering... The Election Commission is dead and has become a tool," the RJD leader said.

The first phase of the Bihar elections, which saw a record voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history.

The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI)