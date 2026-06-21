Two women from Odisha died and 62 others fell ill following an ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district. CM C Joseph Vijay has announced financial aid and ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday expressed deep shock and grief over the ammonia gas leak accident that occurred at a private seafood export processing unit in Kannigaiper village near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district.

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According to an official statement, an unexpected ammonia gas leak occurred in the production section of the factory, affecting 64 workers, including 60 women and four men. Tragically, two women lost their lives in the incident. The deceased have been identified as Jumani Juwang (19) and Malothi (20), daughter of Biro, both natives of Odisha. They were employed at the seafood processing facility. Of the affected workers, 15 have been admitted to government hospitals and are under intensive medical observation, while 23 are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private hospitals. Another 24 workers have been admitted to private hospitals and remain under observation.

CM Announces Relief Measures

The Chief Minister stated that he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. He announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of the two victims. He also directed officials to make arrangements at government expense for transporting the bodies to their native states and conducting the final rites. CM Vijay further instructed authorities to ensure that all injured workers receive the best possible medical treatment.

Investigation and Preventive Measures Ordered

In response to the incident, the Chief Minister ordered a detailed investigation. A team comprising officials from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the Directorate of Public Health, and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has been directed to submit a preliminary report within 24 hours and a comprehensive report within three days. He also instructed officials to take necessary steps to provide compensation to the affected workers and the families of the deceased under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme and the Employees' Compensation Act.

To prevent similar incidents in the future, the Chief Minister has ordered immediate joint inspections of hazardous industries across the state. The Information Technology Minister, the local MLA, the district monitoring officer, a senior IAS officer, and the District Collector have been directed to visit the accident site, oversee relief measures, and ensure all necessary assistance is provided to the affected families.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as rescue, relief, and investigation efforts remain underway. (ANI)