Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the ammonia gas leak in a Tiruvallur seafood unit that affected many, including Odia workers. Two women died in the incident. The Odisha govt is coordinating with Tamil Nadu to provide assistance.

Odisha CM Grieves Tamil Nadu Gas Leak Tragedy

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday expressed grief over the ammonia gas leakage incident in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, which affected several workers, including labourers from Odisha.

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In a post on X, Majhi extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He said the Odisha government was in constant touch with the Tamil Nadu authorities and had deputed senior officials to assist the affected workers and their families.

Deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leakage incident in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, which has affected several workers, including Odia workers. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Odisha Government is in… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 21, 2026 "Deeply saddened by the tragic ammonia gas leakage incident in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, which has affected several workers, including Odia workers. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Odisha Government is in constant touch with the Tamil Nadu authorities. Three senior officers are travelling to Tiruvallur to coordinate assistance and extend all possible support to the affected workers and their families," he said.

Gas Leak at Seafood Unit

CM Majhi remarks came after the incident occurred at a private seafood export processing unit in Kannigaiper village near Periyapalayam, where an unexpected ammonia gas leak in the production section affected dozens of workers.

Two Dead, Over 60 Affected

According to an official statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, 64 workers, including 60 women and four men, were impacted by the leak. Two women lost their lives, while several others were hospitalised for treatment.

Among the affected workers, 15 were admitted to government hospitals for intensive medical observation, while 23 were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of private hospitals. Another 24 workers were admitted to private hospitals and remained under observation.

Investigation and Relief Measures Underway

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed shock and sorrow over the tragedy and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also ordered the formation of a three-member committee comprising officials from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Directorate of Public Health to investigate the incident. The panel has been directed to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.

Authorities have also launched rescue, relief and monitoring operations at the site, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel deployed to assist local administration and ensure public safety. (ANI)