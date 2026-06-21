PM Modi thanked people globally for making the 12th International Day of Yoga a worldwide celebration. He noted yoga's power to unite people for wellness and hoped more would adopt it daily. The 2026 theme is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said it was encouraging to see Yoga unite people from all walks of life across the world as the 12th International Day of Yoga was observed globally. He expressed gratitude to people globally for making the event a truly worldwide celebration and hoped that more people would include Yoga in their daily lives for better health and wellness.

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PM Modi's Gratitude on X

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "A memorable Yoga Day across the world! Gratitude to people around the world for making International Day of Yoga 2026 a truly global celebration."

A memorable Yoga Day across the world! Gratitude to people around the world for making International Day of Yoga 2026 a truly global celebration. It is encouraging to see Yoga bringing together people from all walks of life, across nations, in the shared pursuit of wellness… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2026

"It is encouraging to see Yoga bringing together people from all walks of life, across nations, in the shared pursuit of wellness and good health. May this day inspire more people to make Yoga a part of their daily lives in the times to come," the post read.

Kolkata Hosts National Yoga Day Observance

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi led the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Red Road in Kolkata, joining the participants in celebrating the global event centred on wellness and healthy living.

Theme: 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

Odisha Sand Artist Creates Yoga Day Tribute

Marking the occasion, renowned international sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo created a special sand animation at his studio in Odisha's Puri to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2026. The artwork, completed in approximately 30 minutes, highlighted this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."