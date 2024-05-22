Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Teen driver in Pune crash accused of bullying in school: Maharashtra MLA's wife speaks out

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Sonali Tanpure, wife of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and former minister Prajakt Tanpure, shed light on the matter. She alleged that her son, who shared a classroom with the accused, had endured mistreatment from some of his classmates.

    First Published May 22, 2024, 8:22 PM IST

    In the wake of the tragic car accident in Pune involving a 17-year-old boy crashing his Porsche into a motorbike, disturbing allegations of bullying have emerged from his school days. The teen driver, son of real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, now facing not only legal repercussions but also claims of troubling behavior in his past.

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Sonali Tanpure, wife of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and former minister Prajakt Tanpure, shed light on the matter. She alleged that her son, who shared a classroom with the accused, had endured mistreatment from some of his classmates.

    What happens if a minor drives your car? Here's what the law says

    "In the wake of the car accident in Kalyaninagar, memories of those troubling times resurfaced," Tanpure said in a tweet. "The boy involved in the incident attended the same class as my son, who suffered greatly at the hands of some classmates. I had raised complaints to the parents of these children, but the responses were unsatisfactory."

    Tanpure said that her son was compelled to switch schools due to the situation and continues to be affected by the events. She stressed the importance of addressing negative behavior among children at an early stage to prevent tragic outcomes.

    The fatal accident occurred in Pune early on May 19, following a night where the teenager reportedly consumed alcohol at multiple establishments. Despite the severity of the incident, the teen was granted bail by a district court within 14 hours of his detention, sparking widespread public outcry.

    Pune Porsche accident: After ink attack, builder Vishal Agarwal sent to police custody till May 24 (WATCH)

    In response to the incident, the Maharashtra Transport Department has taken action, barring the 17-year-old from obtaining a driving license until he reaches the age of 25. This decision reflects the seriousness of the situation and aims to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 8:30 PM IST
