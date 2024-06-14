Amid strained ties, PM Modi meets Canada's Trudeau on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Italy; shares picture

Amid strained ties between India and Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

Amid strained ties between India and Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi confirmed meeting Trudeau, but did not divulge any details of what the two world leaders discussed.

"Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit," wrote PM Modi along with a photograph of the duo exchanging a handshake.

This was their first face-to-face meeting since Trudeau accused Indian government agents of being involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year. Canada has arrested four Indian nationals in connection with the case.

The relationship between India and Canada deteriorated significantly following Trudeau's allegations. India has dismissed these charges as "absurd" and "motivated."

Last week, the Canadian Prime Minister congratulated Modi on his re-election. Trudeau expressed his readiness to advance the relationship, emphasizing that it should be "anchored to human rights, diversity, and the rule of law." Modi responded that India "looks forward to working with Canada based on mutual understanding and respect for each other’s concerns."

Meanwhile, PM Modi also met with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy. "It's always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and USA will keep working together to further global good," Modi said in a post on X along with some photographs of their interaction.

PM Modi also held meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"The interactions in Italy continue...Delightful conversation with President @LulaOficial, President @RTErdogan and His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed," Modi posted along on X with a photo with them.

PM Modi had a "wonderful conversation" with the three leaders, as stated by the PMO.

Additionally, he met Jordan's King Abdullah II during the G7 Summit sidelines, emphasizing India's appreciation for the strong ties with Jordan.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also held bilateral talks with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak, France President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy among other global leaders.

Italy extended invitations to leaders from 11 developing countries across Africa, South America, and the Indo-Pacific region to participate in the G7 Summit, alongside India.

