Pune Porsche accident: After ink attack, builder Vishal Agarwal sent to police custody till May 24 (WATCH)

The ink attack on Vishal Agarwal occurred as he was exiting a local court. Eyewitnesses reported that an unidentified individual threw ink at Agarwal, splattering his face and clothing.

Father of Pune teen and a prominent builder in Pune, Vishal Agarwal was on Wednesday sent to police custody till May 24 following the recent high-profile accident involving his son. The builder earlier today faced an ink attack outside the district court where was brought for the hearing.

The incident happened after it was reported that Agarwal's son was engaged in a serious car crash, which attracted a lot of media attention and public scrutiny.

Vishal Agarwal, was presented in Pune Sessions Court today. Members of the Vande Mataram group carried out the ink assault against Vishal Agarwal. Numerous demonstrators who were part of the march have been arrested by police.

Also Read | Pune Porsche accident: Teenager's family in drink-driving case allegedly linked to underworld; check details

Two days after a speeding Porsche, reportedly driven by an inebriated 17-year-old youngster, crashed with a motorbike, killing two young software engineers, Pune police arrested five people, including the minor's father, Vishal Agarwal. The other four detained are the owners and executives of two pubs, BLAK (in Marriott Suites) and Cosie, where the kid reportedly received alcohol.

According to reports, Vishal Agarwal is a well-known real estate developer with a significant presence in Pune. His family business, Brahma Corp, has a long-standing history in the construction industry, founded by the minor accused's great-grandfather, Brahmadatt Agarwal.

Also Read | Pune Porsche accident: Teen spent Rs 48,000 in 90 minutes at pub, barred from driving till age 25

In addition to real estate, Brahma Corp operates two five-star hotels: Le Meridien in Mahabaleshwar and Grand Sheraton in Pune. The company's strong track record and brand recognition have cemented its reputation in the market.

Latest Videos