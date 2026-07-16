A pack of dogs chased a man who tried to sexually assault two women in Melbourne, Australia. One dog ripped his pants as he fled. Police are now hunting him.

A pack of dogs chased after a man who tried to sexually assault two women in a broad daylight attack in Melbourne, Australia.

The moment was caught on camera, with video footage capturing the man running away and screaming with eight dogs in hot pursuit. The dogs turned on him after he allegedly tried and failed to sexually assault the pair.

The women had been walking their dogs together at the time when an unidentified man jumped out of some bushes and tried to drag one of them away.

She broke free, and he then turned his attentions on her friend before the dogs sprang into action.

Blue Heeler Rips Man's Pants as He Flees

Footage from the incident shows the man sprinting down a concrete overflow area on the banks of Gardiners Creek in the inner-city suburb of Kooyong. A number of dogs, large and small, can be seen in hot pursuit.

Victoria Police confirmed they are investigating an attempted sexual assault in the area around 11.30am on Tuesday, July 14. Police confirmed the dogs chasing the man belonged to his intended victims.

"The victims' dogs then chased the male into a nearby tunnel under the Monash Freeway," officers said in a statement.

In the footage, a blue heeler – one of the larger members of the pack – can be seen catching up to the man. The dog grabbed onto the would-be assailant's left leg, ripping a patch of fabric from his leg and causing him to yell and take off towards the freeway underpass.

Victoria Police are now on the hunt for a man in a black tracksuit, white socks, slides, a grey hooded top and carrying a large bright blue backpack – the same items worn by the man shown in the video.