    TDD reveals Tirumala Venkateswara's weath details, properties are worth more than Rs 80000 crore: Report

    According to reports, the trust controls over 7123 acres of land across the country. It also has more than 14000 crore in fixed deposits in various banks and nearly 14 tons of gold reserves.

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages several Hindu establishments including the famous Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala has revealed its details. TDD, which is one of the richest temple bodies in the world, announced that it owns 960 properties across India valued at Rs 85,705 crore.

    According to reports, the trust controls over 7123 acres of land across the country. It also has more than 14000 crore in fixed deposits in various banks and nearly 14 tons of gold reserves.

    

    "The previous trust board under my chairmanship resolved to release a white paper on TTD’s properties every year, following directions of the state government. The first white paper was released last year, and the second one with details and valuations of all the properties has been uploaded on the TTD website," TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said.

    "We believe in rendering a transparent administration in line with the sentiments of the devotees and vow to preserve the properties of the temple trust," the TTD chairman said.

    

    A market value-based calculation of the total wealth would be at least 1.5 times higher than the currently projected number, at around Rs 2 lakh crore, officials said.

    It can be seen that the donations these temples receive are the key revenue source for the temple trust, which is under the control of the Andhra Pradesh Government. According to official records, the Sri Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala alone welcomes 50000-100000 devotees each day on average. 

    

    TTD's monthly income through donations in the temple "hundi" has steadily increased during the last five months and the total donations through the hundi have crossed Rs 700 crore since April.

    Recently, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani also donated Rs 1.5 crore to the temple last week.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
