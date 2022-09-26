Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manmohan Singh turns 90: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet veteran Congress leader

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 11:18 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes for Congress veteran and his predecessor Manmohan Singh who is celebrating his 90th birthday. The veteran Congress leader was born on September 26, 1932.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Birthday greetings to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life."

     

    Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also wished Singh and hailed him for being India's "India's finest statesmen".

     

    "Wishing one of India's finest statesmen, Dr Manmohan Singh ji a very happy birthday. His humility, dedication and contribution to India's development, have few parallels. He is an inspiration to me, and to crores of other Indians. I pray for his good health and happiness," Rahul Gandhi tweeted, who is in Kerala leading the party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

    Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "Today is Day 19 of #BharatJodoYatra and the day Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 90. He has been the rare epitome of grace, humility, dignity, sobriety, large-heartedness and erudition. It’s been my privilege to have had a close association with him for 36 years. Wishing him good health."

    Other leaders who sent their greetings include the Mahila Congress chief.

    "The entire nation prays for the long and healthy life of Dr Manmohan Singh ji. Join the nation in extending our warmest birthday greetings to him. India is forever proud of your achievements, profound service and dedication to our people. You are an inspiration to millions." Netta D'Souza tweeted.

    Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab's village of Gah. He studied at Punjab University, Cambridge, and Oxford. Singh, who was the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms (from 2004-2014), is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 11:18 AM IST
