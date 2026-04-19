An investigation into sexual harassment and forced conversion at Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik has revealed a new development. Police claim an accused individual continued to stalk and intimidate survivors on social media after formal complaints were filed.

The investigation into the alleged sexual harassment and forced conversion case at Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik has taken a disturbing new turn, with police claiming that one of the accused continued to stalk and intimidate survivors through social media even after formal complaints were lodged.

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According to investigators, several women who came forward in the case told police that online harassment did not stop after the workplace allegations surfaced. Officers said one accused allegedly tracked complainants across multiple social media platforms, repeatedly monitoring their activity and attempting to contact them despite the ongoing criminal investigation.

Police believe the online behaviour may have been aimed at creating fear among the women who had spoken to authorities. Investigators are now examining digital records, chat histories and account activity to determine whether the alleged harassment formed part of a wider pattern of intimidation against survivors in the case. Recent reports indicate police are treating the social media trail as an important part of the evidence.

The wider case has already triggered national attention after multiple women accused employees at the Nashik office of harassment, coercion and religious pressure inside the workplace. Police have registered several complaints, and multiple employees have already been arrested as part of the probe.

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Earlier accounts from witnesses described a toxic work culture where junior women employees were allegedly targeted and manipulated. One witness told investigators that some accused openly encouraged others to pursue women colleagues for religious conversion. Another former employee alleged women were pressured to remain silent when they raised concerns internally.

The latest allegation of online stalking has intensified scrutiny of how survivors were treated even after seeking legal help. Officials say the accused may have used social media not only to follow victims but also to gather information about their personal movements and communication with others connected to the case.

Police sources said the digital angle could strengthen the prosecution because it suggests alleged misconduct extended beyond the office environment. Investigators are also checking whether other complainants experienced similar online harassment but did not initially report it.

Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services has suspended employees linked to the case and has stated that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment and misconduct in the workplace.

As the investigation widens, officers say protecting survivors remains a priority. Authorities are now reviewing whether additional charges related to intimidation, stalking and digital harassment could be added as more electronic evidence is examined.

The case has raised broader questions about workplace safety, corporate accountability and how victims can be protected when alleged harassment continues even after complaints reach the police.

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