According to his uncle, Memon had performed very well in his job. He had topped an internal company exam last year, which may have caused jealousy among colleagues.

Kazi said, “He became a topper, and that did not go well with others. This looks like a planned attempt to trap him.”

He added that chats between Memon and the complainants show that he was helpful and allowed them to leave early when needed. As a team leader, his focus was only on work and meeting targets.

The family insists there was no sign of any inappropriate behaviour.

Other accused and claims of innocence

The family of another accused also claimed that he is innocent. They said he may have been named in the case only because he was often seen with another accused, Danish Shaikh.

The relative said the person is religious and would not commit such acts.

At the same time, Memon’s family made claims of bias, saying people higher in the company hierarchy from other faiths were not questioned.