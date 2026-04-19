TCS Nashik Case: Family Calls Accused 'High Performer', Blames Office Politics, Jealousy
Family members of TCS employee Raza Memon have claimed that allegations of harassment and forced conversion against him are false and driven by office rivalry. Police have arrested eight people in the Nashik case and are continuing their probe.
TCS case accused's family claims allegations driven by rivalry
The family of Raza Rafiq Memon, accused on TCS Nashik workplace harassment case, has strongly denied the allegations against him, saying the case is the result of office politics and jealousy. Speaking to media, his uncle Ayaz Kazi said Memon was a “high performer” and may have been targeted due to his success at work.
The family believes that internal rivalry and professional competition led to what they call a “false case”.
What the case is about
The controversy is linked to a unit of Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik. Police have arrested eight people after serious allegations of sexual harassment and pressure to convert religion were reported.
These include claims of exploitation, mental harassment, molestation, and hurting religious sentiments. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is handling the probe, and nine FIRs have been registered.
Memon, who led a team at the office, is among those arrested and is currently in police custody.
Family says he is being framed
According to his uncle, Memon had performed very well in his job. He had topped an internal company exam last year, which may have caused jealousy among colleagues.
Kazi said, “He became a topper, and that did not go well with others. This looks like a planned attempt to trap him.”
He added that chats between Memon and the complainants show that he was helpful and allowed them to leave early when needed. As a team leader, his focus was only on work and meeting targets.
The family insists there was no sign of any inappropriate behaviour.
Other accused and claims of innocence
The family of another accused also claimed that he is innocent. They said he may have been named in the case only because he was often seen with another accused, Danish Shaikh.
The relative said the person is religious and would not commit such acts.
At the same time, Memon’s family made claims of bias, saying people higher in the company hierarchy from other faiths were not questioned.
Police action and ongoing investigation
The Nashik police have taken strong action in the case. A Special Investigation Team has arrested eight people, including a female operations manager.
Police have also formed three teams to trace another accused, Nida Khan, who is currently missing.
One of the police teams has reached Mumbra near Thane during the search.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has taken custody of two accused, including Memon, for further questioning.
Anticipatory bail plea filed
Nida Khan has filed an anticipatory bail application in a Nashik court. Her lawyer has denied all charges, saying she cannot be accused of outraging another woman’s modesty.
Her plea also mentions that she is two months pregnant, which has been cited as a reason for seeking bail.
The court is expected to hear her plea soon.
TCS response and internal probe
TCS has stated that it follows a strict zero-tolerance policy against harassment and coercion. The company has suspended employees who are under investigation.
It also said that an initial review found no such complaints in its official ethics or POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) channels.
The company has now set up an internal investigation with external support. Experts from Deloitte and the law firm Trilegal have been brought in to assist the probe.
The internal inquiry is being led by senior officials, and a separate oversight panel has also been formed.
Fact-finding committee steps in
The National Commission for Women has formed a four-member fact-finding committee to look into the case.
The panel includes a retired judge, a retired IPS officer, an advocate, and an NCW coordinator. Member Monika Arora said the team has already met victims and will continue to speak to all sides.
She described the case as “sensitive” and said a report will be prepared after detailed discussions.
Protests and political response
The case has also led to protests. Members of Bajrang Dal gathered outside the District Collector’s office, demanding strict action.
Devendra Fadnavis held a review meeting and said that forced religious conversion would not be tolerated.
He directed the police to carry out a thorough investigation and examine all possible angles.
Senior officials, including the Director General of Police, were present in the meeting.
Multiple cases registered
Police have registered nine cases in total. One case is at Deolali Camp police station, while the others are at Mumbai Naka police station.
The investigation is looking into all aspects, including patterns and links between the accused.
Officials said the probe will continue with full seriousness.
Balancing claims and investigation
At present, there are two sides to the story. The complainants have made serious allegations, while the families of the accused have denied them and claimed a conspiracy.
Authorities have said that the truth will be established only after a full investigation.
The case remains under active investigation. Police, special teams, and independent panels are all working to gather facts.
The outcome will depend on evidence, witness statements, and legal proceedings.
For now, the case has raised important questions about workplace safety, fairness, and the impact of internal conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies)
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