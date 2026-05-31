TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged he was attacked by BJP workers in Hooghly in an 'attempt to murder'. He sustained head injuries while on his way to submit a deputation on post-poll violence, criticizing the state police for their inaction.

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday alleged that he was attacked near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district, while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence.

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Terming it an "attempt to murder," Banerjee claimed he was assaulted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside the Chanditala police station in Hooghly district. The Serampore parliamentarian said he sustained head injuries during the incident, which occurred when he arrived to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence.

Details of the Targeted Attack

Recounting the targeted attack, Banerjee stated that he was walking toward the police station due to a severe traffic jam when he was confronted by a hostile mob. "To meet with the officer in charge of the Chanditala police station and to give a deputation, while I was coming by car, there was tremendous traffic congestion at Chanditala market. At that time, I was walking with my PSO at Chanditala Crossing. There were 10-15 BJP goons in saffron clothing who suddenly shouted slogans and created a rivalry atmosphere. They were abusing me, but I kept proceeding when a stone was thrown at my head," Banerjee told reporters.

Police Inaction Criticized

Banerjee was also seen holding a cloth to his bleeding head. He sharply criticised the local state police for their failure to intervene, while thanking central security personnel for their timely evacuation. "It has now been two hours, and there was blood on my clothes. I had fallen on the road, and a CRPF personnel came and rescued me, for which I am thankful. However, the Bengal police remained completely silent, a mute spectator, allowing this to happen. A serious condition is prevailing in West Bengal with total lawlessness. This incident was an attempt to murder me. The situation reflects a government led by an autocratic and jealous chief minister who wants to eliminate all TMC leaders opposing them," the veteran lawmaker added.

Political Leaders React to Violence

Earlier on Saturday, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was similarly targeted and injured by an aggressive mob during his visit to Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha emphasised the need for political parties to bridge the deep-seated animosity among grassroots cadres. "What is important is not just that this happened to a representative of the people; if such an incident occurs even to an ordinary citizen, it is absolutely wrong. I believe that leadership across party lines will have to sit together and convey this message down to the grassroots level that we are rivals, not enemies," Jha told ANI.

Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad also alleged that the assault was state-sponsored and pointed to institutional failure in West Bengal. Speaking to ANI, Azad said, "No one is safe in Bengal. The regret is that it is being claimed that this attack was carried out by the public. Without the support of the BJP, this incident could not have been orchestrated. We can see right in front of us that the police were doing nothing. This incident was sponsored by the BJP individuals. Thousands of Trinamool workers and common people who are party supporters have had their homes and offices demolished..." (ANI)