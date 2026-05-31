The 6th Patnitop Marathon saw over 800 runners participate in four race categories. The event, held in collaboration with the PDA, aims to promote fitness, tourism, and support the 'Drug-Free Campaign' and 'Nasha Mukt Abhiyan'.

The sixth edition of the Patnitop Marathon began on Sunday in the serene environs of Patnitop, Ramban, with over 800 runners from across India taking part in four categories: 50 km ultra-marathon, 21 km half-marathon, 10 km, and 5 km races.

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The 50 km ultramarathon was flagged off at 4:30 am by Kapil Arora, founder of IKA Sports & Events, followed by the 22 km, 10 km, and 5 km races at 6:00 am, 6:30 am, and 6:40 am respectively, by Virender Manyal, Chief Executive Officer of the Patnitop Development Authority (PDA).

The event was held in collaboration with the Patnitop Development Authority, Department of Tourism, and Patnitop Hoteliers Association, with participation from various running clubs and corporate sponsors.

A Push for Fitness, Tourism, and a Drug-Free J&K

Speaking to ANI, CEO, PDA, Virender Manyal said the marathon supports the ongoing 'Drug-Free Campaign' across Jammu and Kashmir, encouraging fitness and a healthy lifestyle. "As you are aware, various activities are being organised across districts and tehsils to promote a drug-free lifestyle. The Patnitop Marathon is one such initiative. The primary goal is to encourage physical fitness and convey the message to remain free from drugs. Participants are urged to spread this message to their families and friends," he said.

He further added, "The marathon is also boosting tourism in Patnitop, with private hotels and JKTDC accommodations reporting full occupancy due to the arrival of participants with their families."

Boosting Tourism and Local Opportunities

Emphasising the idea behind the marathon, Kapil Arora told ANI, "This is the sixth edition of the Patnitop Marathon... The marathon is also aligned with the government's Fit India and Nasha Mukt Abhiyan campaigns. Beyond fitness, it supports tourism and provides employment opportunities to local residents."

He noted that participants hailed from 32 cities across 13 states, with women comprising 25-30% of the runners. He said the 50 km route passes through Kud and Sanasar Lake before returning to Patnitop, while multiple age categories were recognised for winners, from 18 to over 65.

Participants Praise Scenic Route and Pleasant Weather

Participants praised the scenic beauty and pleasant weather of Patnitop. Talking to ANI, Pragati from Jalandhar, a first-time 50 km runner, said, "This is an amazing place with beautiful roads and natural scenery. If anyone wants to do an ultramarathon in good weather, they must come here."

Another participant, Lotika Bharti of Jammu, a five-time participant in Patnitop marathons, added, "This hill-view marathon is one of the best in India, and the scenic views make it an unmatched experience."

Another runner, Satyavir Singh from Meerut, participating in the 10 km race, added, "I have run in Mumbai and Delhi before, but Patnitop attracted me because of its greenery and deodar forests. The weather is pleasant, and the organisers have made excellent arrangements. Participants won't face any problems here."

The marathon is part of ongoing efforts to promote fitness, tourism, and awareness against drug use while providing a platform for athletes to compete in a picturesque hill setting. (ANI)