Delhi CM Rekha Gupta vows strict action against unauthorised structures and officials after a five-storey building collapse in Mehrauli killed four. A magisterial inquiry is underway and officials have been told to inspect other hazardous buildings.

CM Vows Strict Action, Orders Inquiry

Following the tragic five-storey building collapse in South Delhi's Mehrauli police station area, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against all unauthorised structures and the municipal officers responsible for allowing them.

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Speaking to reporters, Rekha Gupta said, "Action will be taken against all such unauthorised buildings and the responsible officers." Gupta, who visited the disaster site in Saidulajab near Saket Metro station, confirmed that emergency teams from the local administration are trying to locate anyone still trapped beneath the rubble.

Talking to X, the CMO office wrote, "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today visited the incident site at Saidulajab and reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations. Rescue teams have been continuously engaged in operations since last night. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, prompt action was taken, and a criminal case has been registered at Mehrauli Police Station. A magisterial inquiry is being ordered under the leadership of the District Magistrate (DM), South District."

"Additionally, officials have been directed to inspect dilapidated and hazardous buildings in the vicinity and to take strict action wherever necessary. The Chief Minister has ordered strict action against all unauthorised buildings and has directed that action be taken against all responsible officials in the concerned departments," CMO added.

Death Toll Rises to Four; Case Registered

The death toll in the building collapse near the Saket Metro Station in South Delhi's Mehrauli police station area on May 30 has risen to four, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Delhi Police have confirmed four deaths in the incident, while rescue operations are still underway to trace and evacuate remaining persons trapped under the debris. A case of culpable homicide has also been registered by the Delhi Police at Mehrauli Police Station in connection with the collapse of the five-storey building, while the probe will be conducted under the supervision of the South District Magistrate on the Chief Minister's directions. (ANI)