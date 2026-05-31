TMC's Abhishek Banerjee has termed the attack on him in Sonarpur as 'political violence and state-sponsored terrorism' by the BJP. He thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his support, vowing to stand united against the politics of fear.

'State-Sponsored Terrorism by BJP': Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that the attack on him in Sonarpur is "political violence and state-sponsored terrorism" by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his support.

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"Thank you, Rahul ji, for your concern and constant support. We stand united and resolute in our fight to protect the soul of India, defend its democratic institutions and uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution," Abhishek Banerjee posted on X.

Recalling his participation in the Centre's diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, he added, "Last year, I travelled across five countries representing India as part of the all-party delegation for Operation Sindoor. I defended my country and stood united against terrorism. Today, I stand as a victim of political violence and state-sponsored terrorism unleashed by those who claim to be the guardians of nationalism. This is the reality of today's BJP."

Banerjee further alleged that political opponents are being targeted for questioning the ruling party. "If you support them, you are a patriot. If you question them, you become a target. If you stand with them, you are celebrated. If you stand against them, they try to silence you," he said.

"I would rather face intimidation while defending democracy than enjoy comfort by surrendering my principles. Power is temporary. The will of the people is permanent. I will bow only before the people, never before the people in power," Banerjee added.

"We will continue our fight against those who seek to weaken democracy and divide our nation. INDIA STANDS UNITED and together, we will ensure that the politics of fear, hatred, violence and intimidation is defeated, and that the voice of the people prevails," he remarked.

Thank you, Rahul ji, for your concern and constant support. We stand united and resolute in our fight to protect the soul of India, defend its democratic institutions and uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution. Last year, I travelled across five countries representing… https://t.co/3J5TGsuATZ — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 31, 2026

Rahul Gandhi Condemns 'Reprehensible' Attack

Banerjee's remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi's message condemning the attack. "The attack on MP Abhishek Banerjee in Sonarpur is utterly reprehensible. An attack on a Member of Parliament is not merely an assault on one individual--it is an assault on the very people who elected him, and on the democracy that is our shared legacy," Gandhi wrote on X.

"This is the ugly face of the BJP's politics of revenge. Political differences can never justify violence," he added.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha also demanded action from the government, saying, "The central government and the West Bengal government--both must take immediate action against the perpetrators, and ensure that no public representative, regardless of their party, ever has to worry about their safety."

"Abhishek, my thoughts are with you and your family. Wishing you a speedy recovery," Gandhi added

The remarks come a day after Banerjee was attacked with bricks, stones, and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas. He sustained injuries to his eye and claimed the assault was "BJP-sponsored" with an apparent attempt on his life. Banerjee also alleged that the police failed to provide adequate protection. (ANI)